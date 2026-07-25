Centre Bans BitChat After Jantar Mantar Protest: What Is Messaging App And How It Works Without Internet

The student protest going on in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar comes up with a new thing every day. The protest has become the most talked-about topic in the country as well as in the world. The government takes these many actions because it doesn’t want to compromise the safety and security of the country or the protest. When the government switched off mobile internet around Jantar Mantar this week to control the ongoing student protests, it did not expect the demonstrators to simply find another way to communicate. That workaround, an app called BitChat, has now landed in the government’s crosshairs itself.

On Thursday night, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, sent an order to GitHub asking it to pull down three repositories linked to BitChat. The order gave the code-hosting platform just three hours to comply, invoking provisions of the Information Technology Act and the IT Rules. The move became public only after Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who built BitChat, posted a screenshot of the notice on X, along with a blunt one-line reaction: that the government did not like technologies like his app and wanted it taken down.

the government of india does not like technologies like bitchat and wants it taken down pic.twitter.com/gjzMg1NGCi — jack (@jack) July 24, 2026







Why Did The App Worry The Government?

Officials say the app came to their attention after Delhi Police noticed protesters at Jantar Mantar continuing to coordinate with each other even during a mobile internet blackout that has now been imposed in the area five separate times since July 17. The order reportedly argues that because BitChat needs no phone number, no sign-up and no central server to work, it becomes extremely hard for investigators to trace who sent a message or pull up chat records if something illegal is planned through it. Authorities have flagged this as a law-and-order risk, warning that the same anonymity that protects ordinary users could just as easily be used to spread rumours or organise unlawful activity.

The Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group, was quick to hit back, calling the order an overreach that amounts to censoring open-source code rather than addressing any actual crime.

What Is BitChat, And How Does It Work Offline?

BitChat started life as a side project Dorsey built last year, and it works nothing like WhatsApp or Telegram, both of which are useless the moment your data connection drops. BitChat instead leans entirely on Bluetooth Low Energy, the same short-range wireless signal your phone uses to connect to earphones or a smartwatch.

Here’s the trick: every phone running the app can act as both a sender and a relay. If you’re within roughly 30 metres of another BitChat user, your message goes straight to their device over Bluetooth, no internet needed. If the person you’re trying to reach is further away, your message doesn’t just die out. It hops from one nearby phone to the next, through anyone else running the app, until it eventually finds its way to the intended recipient. Technically, this is called a mesh network, and the more people around you have the app open, the stronger and further this invisible chain of relays can stretch.

Because there’s no central server logging who is talking to whom, and because the app doesn’t ask for a phone number or any ID before you start chatting, users can message strangers or organise groups almost completely anonymously. When an internet connection is available, BitChat can also fall back on a separate, decentralised system called the Nostr protocol to carry messages further afield, but at protests where mobile data has been deliberately cut, it’s the Bluetooth mesh feature that does all the work.

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