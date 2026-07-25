Centre-CJP Third Round of Talks to Begin Today; Students Seek Minister’s Resignation and Exam Reforms

The deadlock between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak issue continued on Friday. A second round of talks between the government and protesters ended without any final decision. The protesters continued to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government, on the other hand, demanded more time to think about it internally.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also critical of the Centre and supported the demands raised by the students. He also alleged that the government was using force against them.

Government Promises Response After Internal Discussions

A CJP delegation met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh in New Delhi. The meeting lasted nearly two hours. The protesters presented three major demands along with a five-point plan to improve the exam system. After the meeting, JP Nadda said the government would discuss the issues and give a response in the next meeting. The next round of talks is expected to take place on Saturday afternoon.

Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP Keeps Focus on Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

CJP leaders said the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains their main demand. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had agreed in principle to some of their other demands but needed more time on the minister’s resignation issue. The protesters said they were hopeful that the government would take action soon.

NEET Paper Leak: Protesters Seek Compensation and Protection for Students

In addition to the minister’s resignation, the CJP delegation highlighted some other issues as well. These include the demand for Rs 1 crore compensation for the family members of the NEET aspirants who committed suicide. It also includes the withdrawal of FIRs and other cases against the protesting students. Another issue was that of seeking assurances that peaceful protestors won’t face any such action in the future.

According to CJP leaders, the government has shown support for the compensation and FIR-related demands in principle.

NTA Takes Action After NEET Controversy