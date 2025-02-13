Centre Enhances Dalai Lama’s Security With Z-Category Cover

The Central government has granted Z-category security cover to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, directing the CRPF to take charge of his protection across India.

The Central government has granted Z-category security cover to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in light of potential security threats, official sources said on Thursday. The Union Home Ministry has directed the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of the 89-year-old leader’s protection across the country.

Previously, the Dalai Lama had limited security provided by the Himachal Pradesh Police and additional coverage from local law enforcement agencies during his visits to Delhi and other locations. However, after a review by central intelligence agencies, the government decided to provide a uniform security arrangement for him.

Under the newly assigned Z-category cover, a team of approximately 30 CRPF commandos will be deployed in shifts to ensure the Dalai Lama’s security. The personnel will accompany him during his travels and stay on high alert to address any potential threats.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over the safety of the Tibetan leader, who has been a prominent figure in the global discourse on Tibet and China. His presence in India has often been a point of contention in diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Beijing.

In a similar move, the Home Ministry has also granted Z-category security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra in Manipur. The 50-year-old Puri MP, who oversees the party’s affairs in the state, has been provided with enhanced security in view of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has persisted for almost two years.

The CRPF, which is responsible for VIP security, will now be in charge of safeguarding both the Dalai Lama and Patra as per the new security directives issued by the Home Ministry.

