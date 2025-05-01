Centre Gives A Nod To Caste Census: What Is It And Why It Matters

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming nationwide Census. The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on April 30.

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming nationwide Census. The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on April 30. This marks a major policy shift, especially as the BJP had long resisted the idea, which has been a key demand of opposition parties for years.

The national census, which is conducted once every ten years, has been delayed since 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a new timeline yet to be announced, the inclusion of caste data has already stirred strong political reactions and renewed debates about social justice in India.

What Is the Census and Why Does It Matter?

India’s Census is a massive, decennial exercise that collects data on the population, including aspects like religion, language, employment, housing, and more. It has been carried out 15 times since 1872, with the first complete Census conducted in that year under British Viceroy Lord Mayo. After independence, it has been conducted under the Census of India Act, 1948.

The last Census was completed in 2011, and the next was due in 2021 but has not taken place yet due to the pandemic. The Census provides critical data used for planning development schemes, resource allocation, and policy-making.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Understanding the Caste Census

A caste census refers to the process of collecting data about various caste groups during the regular Census. This includes data on their population, education levels, economic conditions, and other related indicators.

While caste-based enumeration was a part of the Census during British rule from 1881 to 1931, the practice was discontinued after India’s independence. Since 1951, only data on Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) have been collected, while other caste groups have been left out.

The only available nationwide caste data for non-SC/ST groups dates back to the 1931 Census. Even though states were later allowed to identify and list Other Backward Classes (OBCs), no comprehensive national data has been gathered for decades.

States That Took the Lead

Before the central government’s announcement, several states had already moved forward with their own caste-based surveys.

Bihar conducted its own survey and released the findings in 2023 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s coalition government with the Congress and RJD.

Telangana , governed by the Congress, published its report in February 2024.

Karnataka also carried out a caste survey during Siddaramaiah’s first term in 2015, but the data was only submitted to the government in February 2024 and placed before the cabinet in April.

These state-level exercises created mounting pressure on the Centre to follow suit.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the Centre’s decision, saying, “We are proud that the actions of the Telangana govt for OBC empowerment have inspired the country, and India has agreed to follow our state’s lead.”

Why the Political U-Turn by the BJP?

For years, the BJP appeared reluctant to support a caste census. In fact, in 2021, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had clearly stated in Parliament that the government would not collect caste data other than for SCs and STs.

Now, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections behind them, political analysts believe the BJP may be adjusting its strategy. The party, while still dominant, failed to secure a simple majority, a dip from its 2014 and 2019 victories. Analysts say this was partly due to the consolidation of SC, ST, and OBC voters behind the opposition, particularly the Congress.

A senior BJP leader told PTI, “The party’s lesson from the 2024 results was the need to make constant efforts to win over the deprived sections.”

Congress Claims Victory, BJP Hits Back

Soon after the announcement, Congress leaders were quick to claim credit. Rahul Gandhi, who had been a vocal advocate for caste census during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and in Parliament, was at the center of the opposition’s celebration.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Rahul Gandhi Ji said, ‘Start counting.’ Now the Modi government is making arrangements for counting. When our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji had said, ‘A caste census is the X-ray of society,’ people from the ruling party mocked him, ignored him, and procrastinated.”

He added, “He had been demanding this for a long time – raising the issue repeatedly in Parliament, public gatherings, and during his travels. But how long can the voice of millions demanding their rights be suppressed? Now the Modi government has agreed to conduct a caste census. Well, better late than never! This is a decisive step towards ensuring social justice. This is a victory for millions of people in India. It is a victory for all those who have been fighting for years for equality, fairness, and representation.”

But BJP leaders pushed back strongly. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who made the official announcement, accused Congress of hypocrisy. “Congress governments have consistently opposed caste-based census until now… Despite a Cabinet Committee recommending a caste-based census in 2010, the Congress government opted only for a survey (SECC), not a full caste census,” said Vaishnaw.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, said, “Even after this, Congress and its allied parties used the issue of caste census merely for their political benefit.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in: “I fail to understand why is Congress party taking credit?? Congress Party had opposed Caste Census & Reservations on records. PM Narendra Modi ji has taken right decision at right time. Congress can only talk nothing else,” he said.

What About the SECC Conducted Under UPA?

In 2010, the Congress-led UPA government approved the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC). Though the survey, which cost nearly ₹4,900 crore, was completed and published in parts in 2016, the caste-related data was never released.

The raw caste data was handed to the Ministry of Social Justice, which formed an expert committee under NITI Aayog’s then Vice Chairperson Arvind Panagariya. That data has still not been made public.

What Lies Ahead? A Complex Road

While the decision to include caste enumeration has been taken, experts warn that the next steps will be critical—and possibly chaotic.

Rasheed Kidwai, a senior political analyst, said the issue is far from simple. “The Supreme Court has put a 50 per cent cap on reservations. The caste data, whenever it comes, would only have a meaning when it is used in fixing quotas in jobs, reservations etc. Will the parties challenge the 50 per cent quota? It is not going to be easy. It will open a Pandora’s box,” he said.

In other words, while the Modi government’s move has political significance, its real impact will depend on how the data is used and how it affects reservation policies in education and employment.