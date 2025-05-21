Centre Issues Notice To Uber Over ‘Advance Tip’ Feature, Flags It As Unfair Trade Practice | India News

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued a notice to Uber India over its controversial 'advance tip' feature, calling it unfair and exploitative.

The Indian government has raised serious concerns about Uber India’s “advance tip” feature, with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issuing a formal notice to the ride-hailing giant for allegedly indulging in unfair and exploitative trade practices.

Advance Tip Sparks Controversy

The controversy centers on Uber’s practice of prompting users to pay a tip to drivers before a ride begins, a move that has drawn criticism for nudging consumers under pressure and potentially distorting fair service delivery.

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), slammed the feature. “Forcing or nudging users to pay a tip in advance for faster service is unethical and exploitative. Such actions fall under unfair trade practices. Tip is given as a token of appreciation, not as a matter of right, after the service,” Joshi said.

Joshi further confirmed that the CCPA, which functions under the Department of Consumer Affairs, has taken up the matter and sought a formal explanation from Uber India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Consumer Rights Undermined

According to consumer complaints submitted to the CCPA, the “advance tip” prompt appears during the ride-booking process, encouraging passengers to pre-select a gratuity amount. Critics argue that the feature blurs the line between a voluntary tip and a mandatory service charge, which violates the spirit of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

A senior government official revealed that Uber could face penalties or be asked to withdraw the feature if its explanation fails to justify the move.

The Consumer Protection Act prohibits misleading advertisements, unfair pricing, and coercive business practices that compromise consumer choice.

Expert Voices Raise Red Flags

Consumer advocacy groups and legal experts have criticized the feature as deceptive.

“This distorts the voluntary nature of tipping and can amount to coercive monetization,” said Ashim Sanyal, CEO of Consumer Voice, a consumer rights organization. “Platforms must clearly differentiate between service charges and optional tips.”

Manish K. Shubhay, partner at The Precept-Law Offices, warned that “such unethical trade practices violate the Consumer Protection Act and warrant strict legal action. Transparency and fairness must be non-negotiable in all consumer interactions.”

Ongoing Scrutiny on Ride-Hailing Apps

Uber India has yet to respond to media queries regarding the development. This latest action is part of a broader regulatory scrutiny on app-based service providers in India.

As reported by Mint earlier this year, both Uber and rival Ola had faced government investigation over claims that they charged different fares based on users’ phone operating systems. On 10 January, the CCPA sent notices to both platforms after complaints emerged that iOS users were charged more than Android users for similar rides. Both companies denied the allegations.

What Happens Next?

With the CCPA notice now issued, Uber’s response will be key to determining the regulator’s next move. If the company fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, enforcement actions, including penalties or removal of the “advance tip” feature, may follow.

As India strengthens enforcement under its consumer protection framework, the need for transparency, ethical practices, and consumer-first policies is once again under the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Waqf Is Charity, Not An Essential Part Of Islam, Says Centre To Supreme Court | India News