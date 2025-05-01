Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Chandrashekhar Azad claimed the Centre’s current support for a caste census is politically timed with the Bihar elections and warned that the government might reverse its decision once the polls conclude.

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Chandrashekhar Azad


Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram (ASP) president Chandrashekhar Azad claimed that the central government has decided to include a caste count in the upcoming census due to the Bihar elections, and it may change its stance after the elections.

“Many in our party believe this is being discussed now because of the Bihar elections, since Nitish ji has already conducted a caste census in Bihar… We worry the current government might also reverse its stand after the Bihar elections and say they won’t conduct it,” Azad told ANI.

Azad stressed the need for a caste census, saying it would provide valuable data, especially regarding the backward classes.

“We understand the importance of the caste census, and I believe that if a caste census is conducted, we will get valuable data, especially regarding the backwards classes. Even the general category will get clarity about the distribution of resources–how much education people have, who owns how much land, who has jobs, etc… However, the government has only talked about it and not set any deadline for implementation,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Census is a Union subject under Article 246 of the Constitution, listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

“Purely from a political angle”

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs’ decision, highlighted concerns about the transparency and intent of some states’ own caste censuses, claiming that some censuses were conducted “purely from a political angle.”

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” Vaishnaw said.

Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana have already conducted a caste census in their respective state. Telangana has also implemented a 42 per cent backwards class reservation for people in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Vizhinjam Port Inauguration: When Ancient Maritime Hub Reborn As India’s Modern Trade Gateway

Filed under

caste census Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi R

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad
Mike Waltz’s resignatio

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?
newsx

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’
newsx

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar
newsx

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India
newsx

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After