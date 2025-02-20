Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025

Centre Notifies Appointment Of 2 Judicial Officers As Delhi HC Judges

The Ministry of Law and Justice has officially announced the appointment of judicial officers Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as judges of the Delhi High Court.




The Ministry of Law and Justice has officially announced the appointment of judicial officers Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as judges of the Delhi High Court.

As per the notification, the President of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has exercised constitutional authority to confirm their appointments.

Court Collegium, under the leadership of the Chief Justice of India, had put forth their names for elevation on February 5. Following due process, the appointments were formalized with the latest notification.

In a separate development, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court recently administered the oath of office to Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia as a judge of the Delhi High Court in a ceremony held at the court premises.

Read More: Supreme Court Stays Lokpal Order To Entertain Complaints Against Sitting HC Judge

Judges Appointment

