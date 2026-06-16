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Home > India News > Centre Sharply Hikes Export Duty On Diesel & Aviation Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis Concerns

Centre Sharply Hikes Export Duty On Diesel & Aviation Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis Concerns

The government has raised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel while keeping petrol unchanged amid global oil volatility. Effective June 16, the move aims to ensure domestic fuel availability and curb excessive exports during escalating Middle East tensions affecting crude prices worldwide.

Centre Sharply Hikes Export Duty On Diesel & Aviation Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis Concerns (Via X)
Centre Sharply Hikes Export Duty On Diesel & Aviation Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis Concerns (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 11:15 IST

The government has increased the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as global energy markets remain volatile. The revised rates will apply from June 16, according to an official notification issued by the Finance Ministry. Under the new structure, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been raised to ₹14 per litre from the earlier ₹13.5 per litre. For aviation turbine fuel, the duty has been sharply increased to ₹12.5 per litre from ₹9.5 per litre. Petrol exports, however, will continue to attract the same levy of ₹1.5 per litre with no change in rates.

Domestic Fuel Prices Kept Unchanged

The government clarified that there is no revision in duties on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption. This ensures that local fuel prices remain unaffected despite changes in export taxation. Officials said the move is intended to balance export incentives with domestic fuel availability during a period of global uncertainty.

Policy Response To Middle East Tensions

The decision comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following ongoing geopolitical conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Crude oil prices have seen fluctuations since the escalation, impacting global fuel trade.

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India first introduced the windfall tax on diesel and ATF exports on March 26, with rates reviewed every fortnight based on global price movements. Petrol was also brought under the tax regime later on May 16.

Aim To Stabilize Domestic Supply

According to the government, the windfall tax is designed to discourage excessive fuel exports and ensure sufficient domestic supply. By adjusting duties frequently, authorities aim to prevent exporters from benefiting disproportionately from global price gaps.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana

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Centre Sharply Hikes Export Duty On Diesel & Aviation Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis Concerns
Centre Sharply Hikes Export Duty On Diesel & Aviation Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis Concerns
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