Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
Centre Should Revoke Ban On Janivara And Mangalasutra: DCM DK Shivakumar

Replying to a query on new restrictions imposed on religious symbols by the Centre, he said, "Ear studs, nose studs, mangalasutra, janivara, bindi and ududaara are all religious symbols."

Centre Should Revoke Ban On Janivara And Mangalasutra: DCM DK Shivakumar

Railways examination


Hitting out at the Centre for banning religious symbols such as mangalasutra and janivara in the Railways examination, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today demanded its revocation.

“BJP says one thing and does another. It is not correct that the Centre has disallowed mangalasutra and janivara in Ralways examinations, they should revoke it,” he demanded, while speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence.

Replying to a query on new restrictions imposed on religious symbols by the Centre, he said, “Ear studs, nose studs, mangalasutra, janivara, bindi and ududaara are all religious symbols. They are free to examine them for any concealed electronic gadgets but it is not correct to ban them. People should oppose this.”

Centre responsible for price rise

“We have organised a protest rally in Belagavi to create awareness about price rise by the Centre and to protest BJP’s inflationary measures. CM Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and I will take part in this protest rally. We will hold these protests in all the district headquarters.”

“The BJP also must direct its protest against price rise against the Centre and not the State government. It is the Centre which is responsible for increase in prices of essential items,” he added.

