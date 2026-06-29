Centre To Lift Petrol And Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 As Fuel Supplies Stabilise

The Centre will remove temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1 after fuel supplies stabilised, bringing an end to emergency measures introduced to protect domestic stocks during the recent West Asia crisis. The petrol and diesel restrictions had been imposed earlier this month over fears that the US-Israeli war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global energy supplies. As the situation improved, the government decided to restore normal fuel sales across the country.

As per reports, the petrol and diesel restrictions had prevented commercial consumers from purchasing fuel at retail petrol pumps. Authorities had also capped daily diesel purchases to ensure adequate supplies for the public during the period of uncertainty.

Government withdraws temporary restrictions on sale and distribution of Petrol and Diesel. During the period of disruptions arising from the #WestAsiaCrisis, the Government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining… pic.twitter.com/sqi3s8V2ga — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 29, 2026

Why the petrol and diesel restrictions were introduced during the West Asia conflict

The temporary curbs were introduced as a precaution after concerns grew that the conflict in the Gulf region could interrupt global oil supply chains and affect fuel availability in India. The government said the measures were aimed at safeguarding domestic supplies until the situation became stable.

The easing of the petrol and diesel restrictions follows last week’s decision to restore commercial LPG supplies to normal levels after earlier cuts made to prioritise household cooking gas.

How the petrol and diesel restrictions affected commercial consumers

During the restrictions, hotels, restaurants, bakeries and industries faced reduced commercial LPG supplies and many switched to diesel and coal-based alternatives. With supply conditions improving, oil marketing companies have now been directed to resume full supplies of non-domestic packed LPG cylinders.

Partially restored is the bulk LPG supply, permitting business consumers to utilize up to 50 percent of their allocation before the crisis period. But those business houses which have switched to PNG shall not revert back to LPG consumption, as PNG use is encouraged by the government. Removal of restrictions on the supply of petrol and diesel is the latest rollback of emergency measures adopted due to the regional crisis.

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