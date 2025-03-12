‘Centre’s Approach To Delimitation Is Unjust’: Delimitation And Language Row Continue In Both Houses Of Parliament

Home
Both Houses of Parliament witnessed intense debates on Tuesday as the Opposition and the ruling government argued over crucial issues, including the possible delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), and duplication of EPIC (voter ID) numbers.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed intense debates on Tuesday as the Opposition and the ruling government argued over crucial issues, including the possible delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), and duplication of EPIC (voter ID) numbers.

In the Rajya Sabha, tensions escalated when opposition MPs demanded discussions on these topics, submitting notices under Rule 267 to suspend the day’s scheduled business. However, Deputy Chairperson Harivansh rejected their requests, leading to an uproar. The session had to be adjourned for about 40 minutes before resuming.

Concerns Over Delimitation Raised in Rajya Sabha

The issue of delimitation was strongly raised by DMK MP R Girirajan during Zero Hour. Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population, and it was originally scheduled for 2026.

Girirajan argued that states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab, which have successfully implemented family planning policies, might lose their parliamentary representation after the exercise. He emphasized the unfairness of the process, stating, “Delimitation disproportionately penalises southern India progressive states like Tamil Nadu, while rewarding those who failed to control their population in last three decades… The Union government’s approach to delimitation is fundamentally unjust.” He also urged that the 1971 census should be used as the basis for redrawing constituencies instead of the latest population data.

Controversy Over Opposition Leader’s Remarks

A controversy erupted in the Rajya Sabha over a remark made by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The Chair found his comment disrespectful, especially as it came while opposition members were demanding an apology from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan had made remarks against the Tamil Nadu government a day earlier, which led to strong reactions from the Opposition.

BJP members protested against Kharge’s remarks, calling them “unparliamentary.” In response, the Congress leader apologized to the Deputy Chairman but clarified that his apology was not directed at the government. “I apologise to you (deputy chairman), I have not used these words for you… I apologise to you and not to the government…,” Kharge said.

Finance Minister Targets DMK Over Language Issue

In the Lok Sabha, the language debate took center stage as Union Finance Minister criticized the DMK. She accused the party of “hypocrisy” for supporting a person who, she claimed, had spoken disrespectfully about the Tamil language. Though she did not directly name the person, it was understood that she was referring to Periyar.

“I do not want to name him, but the moment I read the passages, anyone with a small, faint familiarity with Tamil will know who I’m speaking about. So, when this person speaks about Tamil and much horribly, there’s no objection,” she said. “On the contrary, they would keep his photo. They will also say he is our Dravidian icon.”

Her remarks intensified the already heated debate over the three-language policy under the NEP, which has been opposed by several southern states.

BJP MP’s Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi Spark Outrage

Another controversy broke out in the Lok Sabha when BJP MP Sambit Patra made remarks about Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. During a discussion on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants, and the Manipur budget, Patra referred to a comment made by a Congress leader about Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness. He then compared Sharma with Rahul Gandhi, leading to sharp reactions from Congress MPs.

Following strong opposition from Congress members, Speaker Om Birla intervened and urged lawmakers to maintain the dignity of the House. Patra eventually withdrew his remarks, allowing the session to move forward.

Also Read: Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

Filed under

delimitation language row Union government

Both Houses of Parliament

