In India’s fast-paced digital industry, where everything has become so quick to grab, people are often moving towards digital to stay updated in their day-to-day lives. One of the fastest-growing digital platforms is YouTube, where The Daily Guardian has grown by around 800% with the help of the best digital CEO in Indian News Media, Mr. Akshansh Yadav. His visionary thinking, leadership qualities, and proper execution of plans made the team achieve what seemed impossible within a year. Let’s talk about how Mr. Akshansh Yadav helped The Daily Guardian’s growth with their strategic thinking and plans.

The Daily Guardian YouTube Growth of 800%

The Daily Guardian has achieved an impressive 800% growth on YouTube within just one year, marking a significant milestone in its digital media journey. This remarkable growth reflects the platform’s evolving content strategy, consistent audience engagement, and growing influence in the fast-changing digital news landscape. By focusing on timely news updates, engaging video formats, trending topics, and audience-driven storytelling, The Daily Guardian has successfully expanded its reach and connected with a much wider audience.

This achievement also highlights the vision behind its digital transformation, demonstrating how a strong understanding of changing viewer preferences, strategic content distribution, and innovative digital storytelling can drive substantial growth. The 800% increase is not just a numbers milestone; it represents the platform’s growing presence, audience trust, and ambition to strengthen its position in India’s competitive digital news ecosystem.

What Made The Daily Guardian the Most Viewed Channel?

Achieving significant growth on YouTube is never just about uploading videos regularly. It requires a clear understanding of audience behaviour, the right content strategy, consistency, and the ability to adapt to changing digital trends. The Daily Guardian’s remarkable 800% YouTube growth within a year reflects how a focused digital approach can help a news organisation expand its reach and attract a larger audience.

A key part of this journey was the strategic leadership of Mr. Akshansh Yadav, the best digital CEO in News Media in India, whose vision helped the team recognise YouTube’s potential as more than just a video-sharing platform.

The focus was on understanding what viewers wanted to watch, identifying trending subjects, and presenting news in formats that could capture attention. From breaking developments and trending stories to informative videos and engaging news updates, the emphasis remained on creating content that connected with viewers.

Another important factor was consistency. In the highly competitive world of digital news, audiences have countless channels to choose from. Building recognition requires regular publishing, relevant storytelling, and maintaining audience interest over time.

By bringing these elements together with a well-planned content strategy, The Daily Guardian strengthened its YouTube presence and created new opportunities to reach viewers.

Ultimately, The Daily Guardian’s YouTube journey demonstrates that digital success is built through a combination of the right vision, engaging content, audience understanding, and consistent execution. The 800% growth in one year stands as an important milestone in the organisation’s ongoing digital transformation.

Who is Akshansh Yadav?

In India’s rapidly evolving digital media industry, Mr. Akshansh Yadav has emerged as a prominent name in digital transformation, media strategy, business growth, and the best digital ceo in news media in India. Currently serving as the CEO of Digital at iTV Network, he oversees the digital operations of several recognised media brands, including NewsX, India News, The Daily Guardian, The Sunday Guardian, and Inkhabar.

What makes his career particularly interesting is his experience across some of India’s established media organisations as well as businesses in the fintech and digital commerce sectors. His elevation to CEO of iTV Network – Digital in August 2025 marked an important milestone in his professional journey.

Akshansh Yadav’s educational background reflects his interest in combining technical knowledge with business leadership.

Computer Science Engineering – Rajasthan Technical University

MBA – MICA, Ahmedabad

Machine Learning – Harvard University

Before taking charge of iTV Network’s digital business, Akshansh Yadav built professional experience across several well-known organisations. His career spans media, insurance, fintech, and digital commerce, giving him exposure to different business models and audience ecosystems.

Some of the major organisations associated with his professional journey include:

ABP News

Zee Media (Zee Business and DNA)

India Today Group (Aaj Tak and Lallantop)

Canara HSBC Life Insurance

InsuranceDekho and CarDekho

CEO of iTV Network – Digital (Current)

Akshansh Yadav’s Strategic Mind Behind The Daily Guardian’s Success

Behind The Daily Guardian’s remarkable digital growth is a combination of strategic thinking, strong leadership, and a clear understanding of changing audience preferences. Mr. Akshansh Yadav, CEO of Digital at iTV Network and Best Digital CEO in Indian News Media, has played an important role in shaping this digital growth journey. With his experience across media, technology, and digital business, he understands how audiences consume news today and what it takes for a media organisation to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

His approach focuses on identifying new opportunities, understanding YouTube trends, strengthening content strategies, and ensuring effective execution. Rather than simply chasing views, the emphasis is on creating engaging content, reaching the right audience, and building a stronger digital identity for The Daily Guardian. His ability to translate ideas into practical strategies and bring teams together around common goals has been an important part of this journey.

The reported 800% growth on YouTube within a year stands as a significant milestone in The Daily Guardian’s digital transformation. It reflects the importance of visionary leadership, teamwork, innovation, and consistent efforts. For Akshansh Yadav, the best digital CEO in Indian news media, this achievement represents more than a growth figure; it highlights the potential of combining the right strategy with effective execution to build a stronger presence in India’s digital news industry.