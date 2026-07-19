‘Chalo Sansad’: Delhi Police Imposes Section 163, Denies Permission Ahead of Parliament Session

Ahead of the Parliament March scheduled for Monday, the Delhi Police has clarified that no permission has been granted for any protest march or procession, given the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting on July 20. In a social media post, the Delhi Police stated that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is currently in force across the New Delhi district. Consequently, all protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more people are strictly prohibited.

What is Section 163 of BNSS?

Section 163 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC) empowers a District Magistrate to issue immediate orders in urgent situations to prevent danger, public nuisance, or riots, and to safeguard human life and safety. Under this section, orders frequently prohibit the assembly of five or more people, similar to the restrictions imposed under the old Section 144. While there is no fixed legal limit on the exact number of people who can gather, the specific restrictions depend entirely on the order issued by the local authority.

PUBLIC ADVISORY In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP on 20.07.2026 (Monday), Delhi Police hereby categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession. Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 19, 2026

Additional Forces Deployed to Contain Protests

According to reports, the Delhi Police has deployed additional forces, strengthened barricades, and started checking vehicles at key border and transit points. Authorities have stated that no official permission for a protest was sought, and they have made it clear that no unauthorized march will be allowed to enter high-security zones. Security personnel have already secured these high-risk areas with multi-layered barricading and enhanced surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.

Monsoon Parliament Session from July 20

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin tomorrow, July 20, and will run until August 13. In a post on X, the Delhi Police wrote: “Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range.” “Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours,” the post added.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range. Heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.… pic.twitter.com/rAKiZfLBAV — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 18, 2026