Champat Rai in Trouble? SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Action Against Ex-Trustee in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

Trouble seems to be mounting for former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary as the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition against him on November 2. The plea has sought action against Champat Rai in connection with the alleged theft of donations and other financial irregularities linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The plea has been filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, which has alleged that Champat Rai was also involved in the alleged misappropriation of temple funds and irregularities relating to land purchases near the temple.

The organisation has sought action against Rai and demanded dissolution of the existing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and its complete reconstitution.

When the matter came up before the Supreme Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant assured the petitioner’s counsel the plea would be tagged with other pending petitions related to alleged theft and misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Temple. The matters are scheduled to be heard together on November 2.

What Is Ram Temple Donation Theft Case?

The row erupted following allegations of misappropriation of cash and other offerings donated at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

An FIR was registered on June 25 this year against eight accused persons. Subsequently, the probe was taken over by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. as part of its probe, the SIT examined CCTV footage, financial and banking records, property documents, mobile data, call records, witness statements and other evidence.