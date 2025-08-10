Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them

In Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, a pedestrian died and another is critically injured and battling death after a speeding Thar hit them according to a NDTV report. The accident had happened about two kilometres from Rashtrapati Bhavan. The pedestrian’s body lay on the road in Chanakyapuri for hours before police arrived on the spot and took it away. The injured person has been hospitalised. In this case, the police have arrested the 26-year-old driver and seized the SUV. The NDTV report mentions that liquor bottles have been recovered from the car and forensic teams are also trying to find more clues.

Pune Porsche case

A similar incident had occurred on May 19, 2024 in Pune, Maharashtra. According to PTI, the accused, then aged 17-year-old was accused of driving a Porsche car in an inebriated state and mowing down two motorcycle-borne IT professionals. On July 15, 2025, the Juvenile Justice Board had said that the accused will be tried as a juvenile. In 2024, the Pune police had sought that the accused be tried as an adult saying he committed a “heinous” act as not only were two persons crushed to death but there were also attempts to tamper with the evidence. The accused teenager had received bail hours after the accident on May 19, 2024.

What are the laws if a speeding car hits a person in India?

If a speeding car hits someone in India, then they are entitled to compensation for their injuries and damages. Also, the driver can face legal repercussions under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Motor Vehicles Act.

What is the legal framework in case of a hit by a speeding car in India?

1. Section 279 IPC (Rash and Negligent driving)

This section applies in case of reckless and negligent driving. It can also lead to imprisonment for up to six months or a fine, or both.

2. Section 304A IPC (Causing death by negligence)

If the accident results in death, this section can be applied, with a potential penalty of up to two years imprisonment or fine, or both.

