Chandigarh Property Dispute Turns Violent: Lawyer Arrested After Shooting Landlady During Court-Ordered Eviction

A court-ordered eviction drive in Chandigarh’s Sector 42 took a shocking turn on Saturday after a lawyer allegedly opened fire on the property owner. The woman suffered a serious gunshot injury to her face and is currently battling for her life in hospital.

The shooting occurred when police officers and court officials came to the property with the intention of executing a possession order given by the court. However, the tenant reportedly shot at the officials using a legal double-barreled shotgun inside the house.

Property Owner Suffers Serious Facial Injury

The injured, named Manjinder Kaur, was shot in the mouth by the bullet. She was then rushed to PGIMER, where it was found that her condition is very serious. The act of firing caused panic among everyone present. The police personnel accompanying the officials were quick enough to take charge of the situation and detained the culprit.

Accused Lawyer Arrested at the Spot

The accused is Advocate JPS Chadha, as per the information from Chandigarh Police, who was residing in the property as a tenant. According to the statement made by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kumar, the police accompanied the court officers for executing the possession notice. While executing the notice, the accused opened fire rather than assisting in the process of eviction. He was swiftly detained on the spot.

Police Begin Detailed Investigation

In the aftermath of this incident, the forensics personnel conducted a thorough investigation and collected evidence. The investigation team also recorded the statements of eyewitnesses who were present during the time of eviction.

The police are now verifying all the legal issues pertaining to the licensed shotgun that was used in this case. Whether there is any violation of laws relating to the licensing of the firearm.

Further Action Depends on Probe and Victim’s Health

Police stated that any future steps in the case would depend on the results of the investigation, as well as the health of the victim. This case once again raised concerns regarding violence in property disputes as well as dangers in court-ordered evictions. The authorities continue investigating the chain of events prior to any new charges being filed against the accused.