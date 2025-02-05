‘Chandrayaan Se Chunav Tak: Bharat Ki Udaan’: Space-Themed Polling Booth Captivates Voters In Delhi Elections

From telescopes and virtual reality (VR) equipment to bioscopes that bring back memories, the polling station is designed to engage voters in an extraordinary way.

The space-themed polling booth in Delhi as the city votes in the Assembly elections has been a talk among the voters. It is the polling station with theme “Chandrayaan Se Chunav Tak: Bharat Ki Udaan.”

From telescopes and virtual reality (VR) equipment to bioscopes that bring back memories, the polling station is designed to engage voters in an extraordinary way. Adding to the ambiance, volunteers dressed as astronauts are assisting voters; the electoral process is thus thrilling and seamless. The highlight of this innovative setup is the display of Chandrayaan and PSLV models, which are crafted by students from Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, and Bharti College. Speaking about the concept, Vikaspuri SDM and Returning Officer Dr. Nitin Shakya said.

“The theme of this polling station is ‘Chandrayaan Se Chunav Tak.’ We wanted to blend India’s space achievements with the essence of democracy. Models of Chandrayaan and PSLV, built by students, are a major attraction. Bioscopes have also been erected to allow voters relive old memories against a comparison of traditional visuals with modern telescopes. People are enjoying such arrangements.”

The innovative idea has made the voting booth an enabling learning platform, where not only is the democratic right of the voting citizen exercised but also on the scientific development in India. Many citizens had time to admire the exhibits before proceeding to cast their votes, making the event both educational and memorable.

The Delhi Assembly elections, covering 70 constituencies, started on Wednesday at 7 AM. Polling stations have been functioning under tight security.

