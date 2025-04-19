Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Chaos at Jammu Airport After Weather Disrupts Srinagar Flights

Chaos at Jammu Airport After Weather Disrupts Srinagar Flights

The Jammu airport witnessed disorderly scenes on Saturday after multiple flight cancellations due to bad weather in Srinagar triggered a chain reaction of delays and diversions.

Chaos at Jammu Airport After Weather Disrupts Srinagar Flights


The Jammu airport witnessed disorderly scenes on Saturday after multiple flight cancellations due to bad weather in Srinagar triggered a chain reaction of delays and diversions. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded, with many expressing frustration over the lack of clear communication and support.

Flight Disruptions and Passenger Concerns

As weather conditions in Srinagar worsened, several flights, including those from Delhi and Kolkata, were either cancelled or diverted to Jammu. This led to overcrowding at the Jammu airport terminal, where passengers were seen waiting for hours without proper information.

IndiGo, one of the affected carriers, acknowledged the situation in a post on X, saying, “Our teams are monitoring the situation and will resume normal operations once the weather improves.”

Amid the confusion, passengers voiced their grievances on social media, sharing visuals of packed terminals and alleging a lack of basic facilities. One traveller, whose flight was cancelled, said, “I need accommodation for the night. I don’t have enough to pay for stay. We want justice.”

While airline authorities claimed they were arranging alternate connecting flights and initiating refunds, several passengers reported being stuck at the terminal for hours. “We landed here at 2 pm after being diverted from Srinagar. It’s past evening now. We’ve asked for hotel stay and a morning flight. All they told us was that refunds are being processed,” said another passenger.

Also Read: ‘BJP Have Suddenly Become Very Aggressive In West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Peace In West Bengal

Filed under

Jammu And Kashmir Airport

CWO G'haleb Sliman Alnasa

IDF Soldier G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra Killed, Several Injured in Hamas Ambush in Northern Gaza
newsx

BJP Distances Itself From Attacking Remarks On CJI Khanna By Party MP Nishikant Dubey And...
Walmart is open on Easter

Is Walmart Open On Easter? Here’s Your Full Guide To Grocery Store Hours This Sunday
newsx

Chaos at Jammu Airport After Weather Disrupts Srinagar Flights
Maria Penaloza Cabrera, 4

Woman, 46, Dies After ‘Fake Doctor’ Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery At Home
newsx

‘BJP Have Suddenly Become Very Aggressive In West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Peace In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IDF Soldier G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra Killed, Several Injured in Hamas Ambush in Northern Gaza

IDF Soldier G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra Killed, Several Injured in Hamas Ambush in Northern Gaza

BJP Distances Itself From Attacking Remarks On CJI Khanna By Party MP Nishikant Dubey And Dinesh Sharma

BJP Distances Itself From Attacking Remarks On CJI Khanna By Party MP Nishikant Dubey And...

Is Walmart Open On Easter? Here’s Your Full Guide To Grocery Store Hours This Sunday

Is Walmart Open On Easter? Here’s Your Full Guide To Grocery Store Hours This Sunday

Woman, 46, Dies After ‘Fake Doctor’ Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery At Home

Woman, 46, Dies After ‘Fake Doctor’ Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery At Home

‘BJP Have Suddenly Become Very Aggressive In West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Peace In West Bengal

‘BJP Have Suddenly Become Very Aggressive In West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Peace In...

Entertainment

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave