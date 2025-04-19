Chaos at Jammu Airport After Weather Disrupts Srinagar Flights

The Jammu airport witnessed disorderly scenes on Saturday after multiple flight cancellations due to bad weather in Srinagar triggered a chain reaction of delays and diversions.

Flight Disruptions and Passenger Concerns

As weather conditions in Srinagar worsened, several flights, including those from Delhi and Kolkata, were either cancelled or diverted to Jammu. This led to overcrowding at the Jammu airport terminal, where passengers were seen waiting for hours without proper information.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0 or explore flexible options https://t.co/KpeDADMWMC, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans. pic.twitter.com/pfJEBM5D9T — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 19, 2025

IndiGo, one of the affected carriers, acknowledged the situation in a post on X, saying, “Our teams are monitoring the situation and will resume normal operations once the weather improves.”

Amid the confusion, passengers voiced their grievances on social media, sharing visuals of packed terminals and alleging a lack of basic facilities. One traveller, whose flight was cancelled, said, “I need accommodation for the night. I don’t have enough to pay for stay. We want justice.”

While airline authorities claimed they were arranging alternate connecting flights and initiating refunds, several passengers reported being stuck at the terminal for hours. “We landed here at 2 pm after being diverted from Srinagar. It’s past evening now. We’ve asked for hotel stay and a morning flight. All they told us was that refunds are being processed,” said another passenger.

