Chaos Unfolds At New Delhi Railway Station: Footwear, Clothes, And Belongings Left Behind After Stampede

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night left 18 people dead, including 11 women and five children, as chaos erupted with a massive crowd trying to board trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Personal belongings of the victims, including slippers, clothes, shoes, bags, and water bottles, were scattered across platforms, escalators, and the overbridge, creating a haunting scene.

The stampede occurred after a surge of passengers, many scrambling between platforms to catch trains, intensified the overcrowding. Train delays and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour contributed to the chaotic environment. Eyewitnesses described people fainting due to suffocation and the overwhelming crush of the crowd.

As authorities rushed to manage the situation, staff collected the belongings of the victims and placed them in bags for disposal. The visuals from the station depicted a heart-wrenching scene as shoes, bags, and clothes were left behind in the wake of the tragedy.

The stampede broke out around 9:55 pm when several trains, including the Patna-bound Magadh Express on platform 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express on platform 15, were delayed. The Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were also late, further increasing the number of people waiting at the station.

An emergency response was triggered, but despite efforts, the situation had already spiraled out of control.