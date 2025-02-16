Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Chaos Unfolds At New Delhi Railway Station: Footwear, Clothes, And Belongings Left Behind After Stampede

Chaos Unfolds At New Delhi Railway Station: Footwear, Clothes, And Belongings Left Behind After Stampede

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station kills 18 people as overcrowding and train delays contribute to the chaos. Victims’ belongings, including clothes and shoes, were left scattered across the station..

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chaos Unfolds At New Delhi Railway Station: Footwear, Clothes, And Belongings Left Behind After Stampede

Victims’ Personal Belongings Left Behind After Devastating Stampede


A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night left 18 people dead, including 11 women and five children, as chaos erupted with a massive crowd trying to board trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Personal belongings of the victims, including slippers, clothes, shoes, bags, and water bottles, were scattered across platforms, escalators, and the overbridge, creating a haunting scene.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The stampede occurred after a surge of passengers, many scrambling between platforms to catch trains, intensified the overcrowding. Train delays and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour contributed to the chaotic environment. Eyewitnesses described people fainting due to suffocation and the overwhelming crush of the crowd.

As authorities rushed to manage the situation, staff collected the belongings of the victims and placed them in bags for disposal. The visuals from the station depicted a heart-wrenching scene as shoes, bags, and clothes were left behind in the wake of the tragedy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The stampede broke out around 9:55 pm when several trains, including the Patna-bound Magadh Express on platform 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express on platform 15, were delayed. The Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were also late, further increasing the number of people waiting at the station.

An emergency response was triggered, but despite efforts, the situation had already spiraled out of control.

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

Elon Musk Responds To Ashley St. Clair’s Claim Of Having His Child

Elon Musk Responds To Ashley St. Clair’s Claim Of Having His Child

“$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals

“$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals

Trump Quotes Napoleon, Says Saving The Country Justifies His Actions

Trump Quotes Napoleon, Says Saving The Country Justifies His Actions

Delhi Police Scan CCTV Footage To Probe Stampede At Railway Station

Delhi Police Scan CCTV Footage To Probe Stampede At Railway Station

Entertainment

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox