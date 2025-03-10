Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check Opening, Registration Dates And Aarti Timings

The Char Dham Yatra for 2025 will commence in April, with devotees from across the country eagerly preparing for their visit to the four sacred Himalayan shrines. The Uttarakhand government has officially announced the dates for this spiritual journey, which will begin at Yamunotri, followed by Gangotri, Kedarnath, and conclude at Badrinath.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Key Dates

As per the official announcement, the doors of the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines will open on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2, and Badrinath on May 4.

Darshan and Aarti Timings at the Shrines

The government has also provided the morning and evening darshan timings, along with the aarti schedule for each shrine:

Shrines Morning Darshan Timings Evening Darshan Timings Aarti Timings Yamunotri 6:15 am to 2:00 pm 3:00 pm to 9:30 pm 6:00 am & 7:45 pm Gangotri 6:00 am to 1:00 pm 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Kedarnath – – 06:00 am & 08:30 pm Badrinath 4:30 am to 1:00 pm 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm 4:30 am & 8:30 pm

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Registration Details

Registrations for the Char Dham Yatra began on March 1. For the first time, devotees can register both online and offline. Approximately 40% of the registrations will be offline, with the remaining 60% handled online.

How to Register for Char Dham Yatra Online

Visit the official Uttarakhand government website: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Alternatively, use the mobile app to book your tickets. Create an account by logging in or registering. Fill in your personal details such as name, mobile number, and email address. Upload scanned copies of valid ID documents (Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license). Enter the OTP sent to your phone. Manage or create your tour and print your Yatra e-pass.

How to Register for Char Dham Yatra Offline

Visit a designated registration center. Provide required documents like your Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license. Receive a QR code and your Yatra registration letter.

The government has set up 20 offline registration counters in Haridwar and Rishikesh, and 15 counters in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun. To make the registration process hassle-free, there will be 24×7 offline registration centers for the first 15 days before the Yatra begins.

Important Note on VIP Darshan

There will be no VIP darshan available during the first month of the Char Dham Yatra.

This year’s Char Dham Yatra promises to be a spiritually fulfilling journey, with the government ensuring smooth registration and darshan processes for devotees.