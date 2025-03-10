Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check Opening, Registration Dates And Aarti Timings

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check Opening, Registration Dates And Aarti Timings

The Char Dham Yatra for 2025 will commence in April, with devotees from across the country eagerly preparing for their visit to the four sacred Himalayan shrines. The Uttarakhand government has officially announced the dates for this spiritual journey, which will begin at Yamunotri, followed by Gangotri, Kedarnath, and conclude at Badrinath.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check Opening, Registration Dates And Aarti Timings


The Char Dham Yatra for 2025 will commence in April, with devotees from across the country eagerly preparing for their visit to the four sacred Himalayan shrines. The Uttarakhand government has officially announced the dates for this spiritual journey, which will begin at Yamunotri, followed by Gangotri, Kedarnath, and conclude at Badrinath.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Key Dates

As per the official announcement, the doors of the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines will open on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2, and Badrinath on May 4.

Darshan and Aarti Timings at the Shrines

The government has also provided the morning and evening darshan timings, along with the aarti schedule for each shrine:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shrines Morning Darshan Timings Evening Darshan Timings Aarti Timings
Yamunotri 6:15 am to 2:00 pm 3:00 pm to 9:30 pm 6:00 am & 7:45 pm
Gangotri 6:00 am to 1:00 pm 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Kedarnath 06:00 am & 08:30 pm
Badrinath 4:30 am to 1:00 pm 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm 4:30 am & 8:30 pm

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Registration Details

Registrations for the Char Dham Yatra began on March 1. For the first time, devotees can register both online and offline. Approximately 40% of the registrations will be offline, with the remaining 60% handled online.

How to Register for Char Dham Yatra Online

  1. Visit the official Uttarakhand government website: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.
  2. Alternatively, use the mobile app to book your tickets.
  3. Create an account by logging in or registering.
  4. Fill in your personal details such as name, mobile number, and email address.
  5. Upload scanned copies of valid ID documents (Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license).
  6. Enter the OTP sent to your phone.
  7. Manage or create your tour and print your Yatra e-pass.

How to Register for Char Dham Yatra Offline

  1. Visit a designated registration center.
  2. Provide required documents like your Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license.
  3. Receive a QR code and your Yatra registration letter.

The government has set up 20 offline registration counters in Haridwar and Rishikesh, and 15 counters in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun. To make the registration process hassle-free, there will be 24×7 offline registration centers for the first 15 days before the Yatra begins.

Important Note on VIP Darshan

There will be no VIP darshan available during the first month of the Char Dham Yatra.

This year’s Char Dham Yatra promises to be a spiritually fulfilling journey, with the government ensuring smooth registration and darshan processes for devotees.

 

Filed under

Char Dham yatra Kedarnath registration Yamunotri

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Sudiksha Konanki And When Was She Last Seen? Indian-Origin US Student Goes Missing In Dominican Republic

Who Was Sudiksha Konanki And When Was She Last Seen? Indian-Origin US Student Goes Missing...

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

The Great Crypto Crash No-One Is Talking About

The Great Crypto Crash No-One Is Talking About

Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Meerut Expressway Blocked In Protest

Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Meerut Expressway Blocked In Protest

TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row

TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row

Entertainment

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To Know

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women