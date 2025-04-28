Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Uttarakhand government starts offline registration in Haridwar for pilgrims. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples to open doors on April 30.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening


The Char Dham Yatra 2025 is set to begin on April 30, starting with the ceremonial opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. In preparation, the Uttarakhand government has launched offline registration facilities today at 20 designated counters across Haridwar to manage the expected surge of devotees.

1,000 Pilgrims Daily Can Register Offline

District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal confirmed that up to 1,000 pilgrims can register offline each day. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, divyangs (persons with disabilities), and foreign nationals. The registration process is free of cost, aiming to provide a hassle-free experience for all visitors.

The counters have been strategically located across Haridwar to efficiently handle the large number of pilgrims arriving for the sacred journey.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Temple Opening Dates

The Char Dham Yatra covers four of Hinduism’s most sacred temples, all located in the Garhwal Himalayas:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Yamunotri: April 30, 2025

  • Gangotri: April 30, 2025

  • Kedarnath: May 2, 2025

  • Badrinath: May 4, 2025

These opening ceremonies are anticipated to draw thousands of devotees from across India and abroad.

Multiple Arrangements for Pilgrims’ Safety and Convenience

To ensure a smooth pilgrimage, the government has introduced additional measures including parking management, slot booking systems, and real-time updates on crowd and weather conditions. Authorities aim to create a safe, organized, and fulfilling spiritual experience for all pilgrims.

Online Registration Options Also Available

Pilgrims who prefer not to register offline can opt for online registration through:

  • Uttarakhand Tourism Care website

  • Mobile app

  • WhatsApp (send “Yatra” to +91 8394833833)

An Aadhar Card is mandatory for both offline and online registrations.

Authorities Urge Early Registration

Officials are advising all devotees to complete their registrations early to avoid last-minute rush and ensure a smooth journey. With both the spiritual significance and logistical arrangements in place, the Char Dham Yatra 2025 promises to be a memorable pilgrimage for all participants.

ALSO READ: Massive Fire at Private Stockyard in Paradip’s Zero Point; 10 Fire Tenders Deployed

Filed under

Char Dham registration 2025 Char Dham Yatra 2025 Yamunotri temple

newsx

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?
newsx

Delhi’s Power Demand Hits 6015 MW, Highest In Three Years; May Cross 9000 MW This...
newsx

T Mano Thangraj Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle; RS Rajakannappan, SS...
newsx

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in
newsx

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening
newsx

R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?

Delhi’s Power Demand Hits 6015 MW, Highest In Three Years; May Cross 9000 MW This Summer

Delhi’s Power Demand Hits 6015 MW, Highest In Three Years; May Cross 9000 MW This...

T Mano Thangraj Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle; RS Rajakannappan, SS Sivasankar, And S Muthusamy Assigned New Portfolios

T Mano Thangraj Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle; RS Rajakannappan, SS...

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in

R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After