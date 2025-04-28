Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Uttarakhand government starts offline registration in Haridwar for pilgrims. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples to open doors on April 30.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 is set to begin on April 30, starting with the ceremonial opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. In preparation, the Uttarakhand government has launched offline registration facilities today at 20 designated counters across Haridwar to manage the expected surge of devotees.

1,000 Pilgrims Daily Can Register Offline

District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal confirmed that up to 1,000 pilgrims can register offline each day. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, divyangs (persons with disabilities), and foreign nationals. The registration process is free of cost, aiming to provide a hassle-free experience for all visitors.

The counters have been strategically located across Haridwar to efficiently handle the large number of pilgrims arriving for the sacred journey.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Temple Opening Dates

The Char Dham Yatra covers four of Hinduism’s most sacred temples, all located in the Garhwal Himalayas:

Yamunotri: April 30, 2025

Gangotri: April 30, 2025

Kedarnath: May 2, 2025

Badrinath: May 4, 2025

These opening ceremonies are anticipated to draw thousands of devotees from across India and abroad.

Multiple Arrangements for Pilgrims’ Safety and Convenience

To ensure a smooth pilgrimage, the government has introduced additional measures including parking management, slot booking systems, and real-time updates on crowd and weather conditions. Authorities aim to create a safe, organized, and fulfilling spiritual experience for all pilgrims.

Online Registration Options Also Available

Pilgrims who prefer not to register offline can opt for online registration through:

Uttarakhand Tourism Care website

Mobile app

WhatsApp (send “Yatra” to +91 8394833833)

An Aadhar Card is mandatory for both offline and online registrations.

Authorities Urge Early Registration

Officials are advising all devotees to complete their registrations early to avoid last-minute rush and ensure a smooth journey. With both the spiritual significance and logistical arrangements in place, the Char Dham Yatra 2025 promises to be a memorable pilgrimage for all participants.

