Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 has drawn over 1.6 million devotees since it began on April 30, marking one of the largest turnouts in recent years. Pilgrims from across India and abroad have joined the sacred journey to the four revered shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, along with Hemkund Sahib. Officials from Uttarakhand Tourism confirmed the impressive numbers, highlighting the growing enthusiasm among spiritual seekers. The pilgrimage commenced with the ceremonial opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

Kedarnath Registers Over 6.5 Lakh Visitors In 30 Days

Kedarnath Dham, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has seen a historic influx of more than 650,000 pilgrims within just 30 days of its opening. Situated in the Garhwal Himalayas, the high-altitude shrine draws immense devotion each year. The temple doors open in summer and shut during winter due to extreme weather. This year’s surge in pilgrim traffic highlights Kedarnath’s continued spiritual magnetism. Pilgrims arrive through road routes and helicopter services. Uttarakhand’s authorities continue to manage the growing number of visitors with enhanced infrastructure and logistical planning across all shrine locations.

Char Dham Yatra Follows Traditional Clockwise Route

The Char Dham Yatra traditionally begins in a clockwise direction starting from Yamunotri, moving to Gangotri, then Kedarnath, and ending at Badrinath. This order holds deep religious significance in Hindu belief. The yatra remains open between April-May and October-November, aligning with favorable weather conditions. Many devotees also opt for the Do Dham Yatra, focusing on Kedarnath and Badrinath. The spiritual circuit offers both road and air travel options, with helicopter services available for easier access. According to the Uttarakhand tourism website, ‘char’ means four and ‘dham’ means sacred sites.

Hemkund Sahib Adds to Spiritual Energy of the Season

Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site, continues to witness a surge in pilgrim footfall alongside the Char Dham Yatra. Located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, this glacial lake-side gurdwara draws thousands with its blend of spiritual serenity and breathtaking natural beauty. Pilgrims arrive in large numbers, seeking both reflection and renewal in the high-altitude sanctuary. Authorities actively monitor travel conditions and share real-time updates to ensure smooth access. With clear weather and deep spiritual fervor driving the momentum, Hemkund Sahib adds to the powerful energy of the 2025 yatra season, making it one of the most memorable in recent years.