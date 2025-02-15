“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

The Delhi Police informed the Rouse Avenue Court that it would file a chargesheet against two accused, Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara, in an MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, by February 24.

The Delhi Police informed the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday that it would file a chargesheet against two accused, Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara, in an MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, by February 24.

Both accused are currently in judicial custody after their arrest in November 2024.

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was also arrested in connection with the case on December 4, 2024, and remains in custody. Meanwhile, the court has reserved its order on taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against another accused, Ritik alias Peter, for February 24.

According to the prosecution, Ritik, Rohit, and Sachin are part of an organized crime syndicate led by Kapil Sangwan, who remains absconding. During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that there is substantial evidence against Ritik, including his statement under MCOCA and witness testimonies.

The prosecution claimed that Ritik was involved in firing at the JMD Builder’s office in Mohan Garden, as well as another shooting incident in Najafgarh. He was arrested in connection with these crimes, and a pistol was recovered from him. Forensic analysis confirmed that the same firearm was used in the JMD Builder attack for extortion purposes.

Additionally, the victim’s statement revealed that Ritik had handed over Rs 10 lakh to one of Kapil Sangwan’s aides and had previously given another Rs 1 lakh. The Delhi Police confirmed that cognizance had already been taken in the Mohan Garden case.

Ritik had voluntarily given his statement under Section 18 of MCOCA before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). When questioned by the court about whether he later retracted the statement, the police stated that Ritik had not alleged coercion. They emphasized that any retraction should be addressed during the trial stage.

The Delhi Police had previously filed a chargesheet against Ritik alias Peter under Section 3 of MCOCA on December 26. The chargesheet spans approximately 1,000 pages.

In a related development, the Rouse Avenue Court had remanded AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to judicial custody on December 13 following his arrest on December 4. His bail plea was dismissed by the court and is currently pending before the High Court.

