Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • “Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

The Delhi Police informed the Rouse Avenue Court that it would file a chargesheet against two accused, Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara, in an MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, by February 24.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court


The Delhi Police informed the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday that it would file a chargesheet against two accused, Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara, in an MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, by February 24.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Both accused are currently in judicial custody after their arrest in November 2024.

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was also arrested in connection with the case on December 4, 2024, and remains in custody. Meanwhile, the court has reserved its order on taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against another accused, Ritik alias Peter, for February 24.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the prosecution, Ritik, Rohit, and Sachin are part of an organized crime syndicate led by Kapil Sangwan, who remains absconding. During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that there is substantial evidence against Ritik, including his statement under MCOCA and witness testimonies.

The prosecution claimed that Ritik was involved in firing at the JMD Builder’s office in Mohan Garden, as well as another shooting incident in Najafgarh. He was arrested in connection with these crimes, and a pistol was recovered from him. Forensic analysis confirmed that the same firearm was used in the JMD Builder attack for extortion purposes.

Additionally, the victim’s statement revealed that Ritik had handed over Rs 10 lakh to one of Kapil Sangwan’s aides and had previously given another Rs 1 lakh. The Delhi Police confirmed that cognizance had already been taken in the Mohan Garden case.

Ritik had voluntarily given his statement under Section 18 of MCOCA before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). When questioned by the court about whether he later retracted the statement, the police stated that Ritik had not alleged coercion. They emphasized that any retraction should be addressed during the trial stage.

The Delhi Police had previously filed a chargesheet against Ritik alias Peter under Section 3 of MCOCA on December 26. The chargesheet spans approximately 1,000 pages.

In a related development, the Rouse Avenue Court had remanded AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to judicial custody on December 13 following his arrest on December 4. His bail plea was dismissed by the court and is currently pending before the High Court.

Read More: 2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman

Filed under

MCOCA case

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern U.S. President

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern...

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO...

Entertainment

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox