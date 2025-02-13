Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

A private flight carrying Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, and his two friends was recalled mid-air and forced to return to Pune after police registered a kidnapping case. The dramatic recall, which initially seemed like a hoax to the pilots, was later verified and confirmed by aviation authorities, an airline executive told PTI on Wednesday.

A private flight carrying Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, and his two friends was recalled mid-air and forced to return to Pune after police registered a kidnapping case. The dramatic recall, which initially seemed like a hoax to the pilots, was later verified and confirmed by aviation authorities, an airline executive told PTI on Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The chartered flight, operated by a private company, had departed from Pune for Bangkok on Monday evening. However, between 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm, aviation officials instructed the pilots to return immediately. The decision was made only after verifying the situation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline executive added.

Why Was the Flight Recalled?

The recall was initiated after Pune police registered a kidnapping case following an anonymous call claiming that Rishiraj had been forcibly taken away by unknown persons. Alarmed, Tanaji Sawant approached the police, who swiftly registered the complaint and launched an investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Further inquiries revealed that Rishiraj and his friends had arranged a private flight to Bangkok without informing his family. Later, Rishiraj admitted to police that he had kept his trip a secret to avoid his family’s anger.

Pilots Initially Dismissed Recall as a Hoax

The recall order initially raised doubts among the pilots. “When we received the first call from family members asking us to turn the flight around, we didn’t believe it. These kinds of calls could be hoaxes. But after verifying with the authorities and learning that it was linked to a kidnapping case, we decided to recall the flight,” an airline executive said.

At the time of the recall, the flight was flying over Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. To avoid panic or resistance from passengers, the airline crew did not inform them about the diversion. Instead, they discreetly turned off the in-flight screens that displayed the flight’s path, ensuring that the travelers remained unaware that they were being flown back to Pune.

Unexpected Landing at Pune Shocks Passengers

Upon landing at Pune International Airport, Rishiraj and his friends were taken aback, expressing anger and confusion. They confronted the pilots, who simply told them they were following orders from higher authorities.

As soon as the aircraft touched down, security personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) boarded the plane and escorted the trio out. The airline also received inquiries from the DGCA regarding the incident and provided all necessary details. “We explained everything and presented the SOPs we followed,” the airline executive added.

Opposition Accuses Tanaji Sawant of Misusing Police Power

The sudden recall of the flight sparked controversy, with opposition leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) accusing Tanaji Sawant of misusing police machinery to forcefully bring his son back. Critics questioned why the police acted so swiftly based on an anonymous complaint and whether the urgency was justified.

Meanwhile, the DGCA appreciated the airline’s compliance in recalling the flight, stating that such incidents are extremely rare. “Flights are usually recalled mid-air only in cases of medical or technical emergencies,” the airline executive noted.

The controversy continues to stir debates about the influence of political figures over law enforcement and aviation operations, raising questions about protocol and ethical governance.

ALSO READ: 19 Months After Arrest, Former Dean Of COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Gets Bail From Bombay HC