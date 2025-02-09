Chattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur, Search Operation Ongoing

The clash took place on Sunday morning in the forest area under the Indravati National Park, a region known for its Naxalite activities.

31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Bijapur district. 2 security forces have also been martyred, as per PTI. The clash took place on Sunday morning in the forest area under the Indravati National Park, a region known for its Naxalite activities.

The clash occurred during an ongoing anti-Naxalite operation, which was part of a joint mission by multiple security agencies. Despite the successful operation in eliminating a group of Naxalites, the confrontation resulted in the tragic loss of two security personnel. One of the deceased was a member of the District Reserve Guard of the state police, and the other was from the Special Task Force (STF). Two other security personnel were also injured during the exchange of gunfire.

According to IG Bastar P. Sundarraj, the search operation continues in the area as security forces work to clear the dense forests and retrieve the bodies of both the Naxalites and the security forces.

