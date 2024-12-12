Cheap Airfare: Flight Fares From Noida Airport May Be Cheaper Compared To IGI Airport

Flights departing from Delhi’s airport are required to pay a 25% VAT on fuel. The reduction in VAT could potentially reflect in lower flight fares.

The airport near Greater Noida in Jewar has been completed. Indigo Airlines has successfully conducted a trial flight at Noida International Airport. The flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Jewar Airport took only 10 minutes. Now, there’s good news for passengers: flights from Noida International Airport may be cheaper compared to Delhi Airport.

This is because fuel at Noida Airport will be available at a lower rate compared to Delhi Airport. Before the airport was completed, an agreement was made in which the Uttar Pradesh government decided to impose just a 1% VAT on fuel. In contrast, flights departing from Delhi Airport have to pay a 25% VAT on fuel. The reduction in VAT is expected to result in cheaper flight fares.

After the successful trial of Indigo Airlines at Noida Airport, aviation companies are now conducting surveys for routes. Once the survey is completed, applications will be submitted, and ticket prices will be announced. With the VAT reduction, people are expected to find cheaper tickets. Airport officials have mentioned that ticket prices could be reduced by 15-20%. The goal of constructing an airport near Delhi in Noida is to reduce congestion at the capital’s airport, which is why there are plans to lower ticket prices. Flights from Noida Airport are expected to begin in April 2025.

Upon completion of the first phase in April 2025, Jewar Airport will have an annual capacity of 12 million passengers. Currently, Delhi Airport has a capacity of 73.6 million, Mumbai Airport handles 52.8 million, and Bengaluru Airport has a capacity of 37.5 million passengers annually. The airport’s total area will be 6,200 hectares, and the entire airport project is expected to cost ₹30,000 crore.

