Check Delhi Forecast As Unexpected Light Showers Bring Respite From Soaring Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy conditions along with very light to light rain from May 17 to May 22, providing continued relief from the recent heatwave.

Several areas across Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, offering much-needed relief from the soaring summer temperatures. In Naraina, visuals captured commuters braving the showers as the rain continued to pour.

Weather Forecast for Delhi

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Naraina. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/PxRhSaTf6w
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2025