The Delhi Traffic Police has implemented special traffic arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister at Ram Leela Ground on February 20, 2025. With several VVIPs, VIPs, and a large crowd expected to attend, diversions and restrictions will be in effect to ensure efficient traffic management.
Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Diversion Points
Traffic diversions will be enforced at the following locations:
Raj Ghat
Subhash Park T-Point
Delhi Gate
ITO
Ajmeri Gate
Ranjeet Singh Flyover
Bhavbhuti Marg – DDU Marg Red Light
Round About Jhandewalan
Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Traffic Restrictions
From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on February 20, 2025, traffic will be regulated, diverted, and restricted on the following roads and surrounding areas:
BSZ Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)
JLN Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)
Aruna Asif Ali Road, New Delhi
Minto Road to Round About Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk
Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate
Ajmeri Gate to Round About Kamla Market
Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Guidelines for Commuters
Opt for Public Transport: Using public transport is encouraged to minimize congestion.
Designated Parking: Park vehicles only in designated parking areas to maintain smooth traffic flow.
Avoid Roadside Parking: Refrain from parking along the roadside.
Report Suspicious Activity: Inform the police if any unusual objects or individuals are noticed.
New Delhi Railway Station Access: Use the Paharganj side road for access to New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side.
Motorists and the public are urged to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and follow the directions provided by traffic personnel stationed at key intersections.