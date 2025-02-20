Motorists and the public are urged to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and follow the directions provided by traffic personnel stationed at key intersections.

The Delhi Traffic Police has implemented special traffic arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister at Ram Leela Ground on February 20, 2025. With several VVIPs, VIPs, and a large crowd expected to attend, diversions and restrictions will be in effect to ensure efficient traffic management.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Diversion Points

Traffic diversions will be enforced at the following locations:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Raj Ghat

Subhash Park T-Point

Delhi Gate

ITO

Ajmeri Gate

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg – DDU Marg Red Light

Round About Jhandewalan

Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Traffic Restrictions

From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on February 20, 2025, traffic will be regulated, diverted, and restricted on the following roads and surrounding areas:

BSZ Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)

JLN Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

Aruna Asif Ali Road, New Delhi

Minto Road to Round About Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk

Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

Ajmeri Gate to Round About Kamla Market

Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Guidelines for Commuters

Opt for Public Transport: Using public transport is encouraged to minimize congestion.

Designated Parking: Park vehicles only in designated parking areas to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Avoid Roadside Parking: Refrain from parking along the roadside.

Report Suspicious Activity: Inform the police if any unusual objects or individuals are noticed.

New Delhi Railway Station Access: Use the Paharganj side road for access to New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side.

Motorists and the public are urged to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and follow the directions provided by traffic personnel stationed at key intersections.