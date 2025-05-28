Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

30 people were stuck mid-air on a Chennai amusement park ride for over 3 hours. Fire and police rescued them after mechanical failure. No injuries reported.

Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours


In a harrowing incident on Tuesday evening, around 30 people were left suspended 50 feet above the ground after a malfunction on an amusement park ride along the East Coast Road near Chennai. The ride, known as “Top Gun”, suffered a suspected mechanical failure while nearing the top of its loop, trapping passengers mid-air and sparking panic.

Panic at Peak Height: Loud Noise Triggers Chaos

The incident occurred as the ride reached its highest point and was about to complete a full circle. Eyewitnesses reported a loud noise from one of the engines, which abruptly halted the ride. The passengers, including women and children, were left dangling mid-air for hours as screams filled the air.

Delayed Rescue Raises Concerns

Rescue efforts were immediately launched, involving 35 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department and local police. Initial attempts to use ladders failed, and only later were sky lifts deployed to safely lower the stranded individuals.

One woman who was on the ride told PTI that panic quickly spread, but no help arrived for nearly two hours. A man described his desperation, saying he used his Instagram account to contact the police for emergency assistance.

Mechanical Fault Suspected as Cause

District Fire Officer Loganathan stated that the cause of the incident is believed to be a mechanical fault. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has raised serious safety concerns regarding the theme park’s ride maintenance and emergency response preparedness.

