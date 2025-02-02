Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chennai Auto, Cab Drivers Strike Against Ola, Uber: Expect Major Commute Disruptions

Chennai’s auto and cab drivers strike over high commission rates from Ola and Uber, causing commute disruptions. Rapido services will continue unaffected.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chennai Auto, Cab Drivers Strike Against Ola, Uber: Expect Major Commute Disruptions


Chennai is set to experience significant commuting disruptions started yesterday as a section of auto and cab drivers launches an indefinite strike against popular ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber. The protest stems from rising commission rates—ranging from 25% to 40%—which drivers claim are severely affecting their earnings and livelihoods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Are the Drivers Striking?

The primary grievance for drivers is the high commission cuts imposed by the app-based ride-hailing services. Drivers say the steep commission rates force them to charge passengers higher fares than the app-estimated prices, which often leads to conflicts. “With commissions as high as 40%, we are sometimes forced to charge above the app-estimated fares, leading to conflicts with passengers. We have no choice but to strike. We need to sustain our livelihoods, pay rent, clear loans, and support our children’s education,” said Zahir Hussain A, the coordinator of the Confederation of Drivers’ Unions in Chennai.

Drivers have long been demanding a revision in fares, a demand that has remained unaddressed for 12 years despite a directive from the Madras High Court. According to Hussain, the Tamil Nadu government has failed to act on the proposal, with the state transport minister stating that it is awaiting cabinet approval.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alternatives to the Strike

In place of commission-based earnings, drivers are planning to turn to alternatives such as Namma Yatri, an app that charges a fixed daily subscription fee rather than taking a cut from each ride. Meanwhile, unaffiliated auto drivers have proposed a new fare structure that includes a base fare of Rs 50 and Rs 18 per kilometre thereafter.

What Can Residents Expect?

Chennai residents should prepare for delays and disruptions in their daily commutes. With auto and cab drivers participating in the strike, Ola and Uber services are expected to face operational challenges, which may impact ride availability. However, some services like Rapido have assured their customers that operations will continue unaffected by the strike. “With auto and taxi drivers set to strike in Chennai starting February 1, ride-hailing services throughout the city are expected to face disruptions. However, Rapido will continue to support their captains and customers by operating as usual,” a Rapido representative confirmed.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

The strike has sparked mixed reactions among Chennai residents. While many drivers express frustration over the long-standing issues and the failure of authorities to address their demands, some members of the public remain critical of the protesting drivers, questioning the impact on commuters.

ALSO READ: If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025

Filed under

Chennai auto strike Chennai taxi strike Ola Uber strike

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US CEO Criticizes Work Ethic Of Indian Tech Workers, Sparks Online Debate

US CEO Criticizes Work Ethic Of Indian Tech Workers, Sparks Online Debate

US Secretary Of State Meets Panama Leader Amid Trump’s Demand For Canal Control

US Secretary Of State Meets Panama Leader Amid Trump’s Demand For Canal Control

Pakistani Brothers Allegedly Kill 20-Year-Old Sister Over TikTok Videos

Pakistani Brothers Allegedly Kill 20-Year-Old Sister Over TikTok Videos

Elon Musk Defends DOGE’s Relentless Work Ethic Amid Criticism

Elon Musk Defends DOGE’s Relentless Work Ethic Amid Criticism

Lisandro Martinez Injury Adds To Manchester United’s Woes In 2-0 Defeat To Crystal Palace

Lisandro Martinez Injury Adds To Manchester United’s Woes In 2-0 Defeat To Crystal Palace

Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox