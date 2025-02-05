Chennai Auto Driver And Two Others Assault Woman, Abandon Her In Another Vehicle

A young woman traveling from Salem to Chennai faced a terrifying ordeal when an auto driver and his accomplices allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted her near the Kilambakkam terminus.

The woman, employed at a private firm in Salem, had boarded a bus to Chennai on Wednesday night to visit her relative in Madhavaram. Upon reaching the Kilambakkam terminus, she found no public transport available and started walking along GST Road.

An auto driver approached her, offering to drop her at Madhavaram. When she refused and walked away, the driver forcefully made her enter the vehicle. After a short distance, two unidentified men boarded the auto. The driver then threatened her with a knife, and along with his accomplices, sexually assaulted her, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The woman’s cries for help alerted passersby, who quickly informed the police. As officers pursued the auto, the culprits abandoned the victim in another auto at Nerkundram and fled. A police team arrived at the scene and rescued the traumatized woman.

Law enforcement has registered a case and launched a search operation to track down the auto driver and his accomplices.

