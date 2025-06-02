Home
Chennai Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment In Anna University Rape Case

The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, when the victim, a second-year engineering student, was with a male friend on the Anna University campus.

Chennai Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment In Anna University Rape Case

In a major verdict, the Mahila Court in Chennai on Monday sentenced A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the Anna University rape case, to life imprisonment without the possibility of remission for a minimum of 30 years.


In a major verdict, the Mahila Court in Chennai on Monday sentenced A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the Anna University rape case, to life imprisonment without the possibility of remission for a minimum of 30 years. The verdict comes five days after the court found him guilty of sexually assaulting a student on the Anna University campus in December 2024.

The sentence was delivered by Mahila Court Judge M Rajalakshmi, who had earlier held that the prosecution had “proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.” Along with the life sentence, the court also imposed a fine of ₹90,000 on the convict.

Accused Found Guilty on All Charges

Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor, was arrested on December 24, 2024, following a complaint filed by the survivor at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station. He was booked under 11 charges, including rape, criminal intimidation, and blackmail, all of which were upheld by the court. The sentences will run concurrently.

The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, when the victim, a second-year engineering student, was with a male friend on the Anna University campus. According to police reports, Gnanasekaran approached them and threatened to circulate a fake video of them being intimate. He then forced the boy to leave and manipulated the girl into accompanying him under the false pretense that her friend was in trouble with university authorities.

Once isolated, the accused sexually assaulted the student in a deserted area and allegedly recorded the crime on his mobile phone. He later blackmailed her, threatening to share the video with her family and college authorities if she refused to meet him again.

However, the survivor bravely chose to speak out. With support from her family and university officials, she filed a police complaint the very next day, leading to the swift arrest of the accused.

Court Rejects Plea for Leniency

During the trial, the defence sought a lenient sentence citing personal circumstances. However, the prosecution highlighted the heinous nature of the crime and the accused’s history of criminal behaviour, arguing for the strictest punishment. Judge Rajalakshmi accepted the prosecution’s arguments and delivered the stringent sentence on June 2.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan praised the judiciary and the swift action taken by the state government. “This case was resolved within five months, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for women,” she said, urging more survivors to come forward without fear.

(With agency inputs)

