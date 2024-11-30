Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT HERE

Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to widespread waterlogging across 134 locations in the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed 1,686 motor pumps to drain stagnant water from affected areas.

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT HERE

Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to widespread waterlogging across 134 locations in the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed 1,686 motor pumps to drain stagnant water from affected areas.

Major thoroughfares, including Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), Five Furlong Road, Mylapore, and Santhome, were inundated. While GCC teams successfully cleared water from eight areas, operations are still underway in 126 other locations to restore normalcy.

Subways Closed Due to Inundation

The heavy downpour forced the closure of seven subways, causing disruptions to traffic. The affected subways include:

  • Manickam Nagar (Manali)
  • Stanley Nagar
  • Gengu Reddy
  • Villivakkam
  • Rangarajapuram
  • Pazhavanthangal
  • Aranganathan

Deployment of High-Capacity Pumps

To tackle the situation effectively, GCC has deployed 137 high-capacity pumps, each with 100HP, and 484 tractor-mounted pumps for quick water removal. Teams are working tirelessly to ensure flooded areas are cleared as soon as possible.

Additionally, nine trees were uprooted due to the rains, of which five have already been removed by city authorities.

Relief Measures in Place

In response to the crisis, the GCC has set up 329 relief centres across the city. These centres are providing essential services, including food, water, and shelter, to residents affected by the flooding.

A massive workforce of 22,000 personnel and 18,500 volunteers has been placed on standby for emergency rescue and relief operations, ensuring prompt assistance to those in need.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal To Impact North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry As It Moves West-Northwest

Filed under

Chennai flood update chennai rains Chennai relief centres Chennai roads waterlogged Chennai subways closed Greater Chennai Corporation heavy rains in Chennai waterlogging in Chennai

Advertisement

Also Read

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours...

Bangladesh Violence: 9 Arrested In Connection With Lawyer’s Murder

Bangladesh Violence: 9 Arrested In Connection With Lawyer’s Murder

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

More Than 122,000 People Displaced In Malaysia Amid Devastating Flood

More Than 122,000 People Displaced In Malaysia Amid Devastating Flood

Entertainment

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox