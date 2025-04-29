Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction

Chennai Metro begins trial runs on Corridor 4 from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction, with driverless trains tested for safety under Phase-2 expansion.

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction


Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has started trial runs on a 10-km stretch of Corridor 4 between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, a key part of the ongoing Phase-2 metro expansion project.

The trial run, which began on Monday (April 28), involved a driverless train equipped with onboard drivers for added safety, as per officials cited by The Hindu. This stretch is a critical portion of the 26.1-km Corridor 4, which connects Lighthouse in the east to Poonamallee Bypass in the west.

Key Details of the Trial Run

According to CMRL’s official release, the trial covers a section between Poonamallee Bypass Metro Station and Porur Junction Metro Station. The route also includes the Mullai Thottam Metro Station, with the Poonamallee Metro Depot serving as the primary operations hub for testing and commissioning.

The trial run is part of a progressive testing phase aimed at assessing the safety, performance, and passenger comfort levels of the new metro system. These tests will help ensure that all systems are functioning properly before the metro line is opened to the public.

CMRL Chief Highlights Progress

MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, said that the trial run is a major milestone in the Phase-2 project. He emphasized that testing along this viaduct section demonstrates the team’s dedication to completing key project goals efficiently and safely.

He also pointed out that the Corridor 4 line from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass is one of the most anticipated segments of the project due to its potential to improve traffic flow and offer better public transport in Chennai’s western suburbs.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin

