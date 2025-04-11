Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why

Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why

Enquiry officials disclosed that Grindr users who were drug dealers employed coded language and symbols in their profile to secretly offer drugs for sale.

Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why


The Greater Chennai Police have asked the popular LGBTQ+ dating application Grindr to be banned on charges of repeated misuse for drug trafficking purposes. In a formal letter submitted to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), authorities have urged regulatory action in terms of threat to public order.

The appeal comes after a series of probes by the newly established Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), which associated Grindr with more than 20 cases of drug dealing since August 2024. Officials say that traffickers employed the site to organize drug transactions, especially of methamphetamine — also referred to as crystal meth.

More than 21 Kg of Meth Seized

Police have confiscated over 21.9 kg of methamphetamine in the past eight months. In at least five out of the ten recent cases, Grindr was the main means of communication between the drug buyers and sellers, according to police.

Part of the operation, 17 suspects were detained during coordinated raids across Tamil Nadu and other states. The haul involved methamphetamine, heroin, high-grade ganja, and other prohibited substances. Eight foreign nationals — suspected of being part of a wider international narcotics ring — were also picked up. Some were discovered in contravention of visa guidelines, with coordination with immigration and intelligence bodies being undertaken.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Grindr Profile Symbols Used to Signal Drugs

Enquiry officials disclosed that Grindr users who were drug dealers employed coded language and symbols in their profile to secretly offer drugs for sale. The anonymity of the app and location feature reportedly facilitated the ease of concealment for traffickers.

Some startling disclosures also came from inside the law and order system — two constables of the Chennai police were involved in the drug network and are being probed by the department.

A String of High-Profile Drug Cases

Chennai has witnessed a surge in drug-related arrests over the past year. In October 2024, police busted a meth lab operated by seven students posing as researchers. Earlier this year, a screenwriter from Chennai was caught in Kerala with Rs 1.5 crore worth of hybrid ganja. In another case, a mother’s complaint led police to a cannabis oil smuggling ring linked to traffickers in Kerala.

While public safety and legal reasons are given by the police for the ban to be imposed, the action has been met with opposition from LGBTQ+ groups. The critics state that singling out Grindr encourages stigmatisation of the queer population, particularly when the same crime has taken place within heterosexual dating apps without bringing about bans.

ALSO READ: British YouTuber Shocked By What Happened On An Indian Train, ‘The UK Needs To Catch Up’

Filed under

LGBTQ Dating App Grindr

Fans went wild over the c

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong...
Union Home Minister Amit

‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming...
Kanye West shared a serie

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry...
newsx

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network
newsx

Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why
newsx

Delhi Assembly Holds Key Audit Review Meeting; Speaker Vijender Gupta Sets April Deadlines For Action...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong...

‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming BJP-AIADMK Alliance

‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming...

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry...

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network

Delhi Assembly Holds Key Audit Review Meeting; Speaker Vijender Gupta Sets April Deadlines For Action Reports

Delhi Assembly Holds Key Audit Review Meeting; Speaker Vijender Gupta Sets April Deadlines For Action...

Entertainment

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025? Fans Think It Is Ranveer Singh

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide