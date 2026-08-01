Chennai Power Cut 1 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Saturday, August 01 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on August 01 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on August 01?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on August 01, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Pallavaram

GE Company

Military Quarters

Air India

DRDO

Taj Flight Kitchen

BPCL

L&T

Hindustan Petroleum

Pammal

Kamarajapuram

Thiruneermalai Main Road

LIC Colony Extension

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar

Victoriya Street

Periyar Street

Newsman Street

Mariyan Street

Annai Mary Street

Vinaya Nagar

EB Colony

Amersan Nagar

Three Roses Apartments

Thiruvalluvar Main Road

Bakthavahalam Street (1st to 3rd Street)

Mangadu

Ambal Nagar

Padmavathi Nagar

Addision Nagar

Manali Ramakrishna Nagar

Balaji Avenue

SS Koil Street

Melandai Maada Veethi

Perumal Kovil Street

School Street

Narivana Salai

New Police Station

MGR Nagar

AS Nagar Pattur

Appavu Nagar

Valliswaran Nagar

Saraswathy Nagar

Pandiyan Nagar

Kundrathur Main Road

Ramakrishna Puram

Marriyamman Kovil Street

Madambakkam

Rajparis Flats

Mambakkam Main Road

Rakesh Sharma Nagar

Victoria Farm House

Kovilanchery

Crunch and Curry

Kurinji Nagar

Agaram Then

Dhurapathi Amman Kovil Street

GK Avenue

Pallikaranai

Kamakoti Nagar

IIT Colony

Nagammal Avenue

VGP Rajesh Nagar

Ma.Po.Si. Nagar

NIOT

Thirisulam

PVR Mall

Santhai Road

Arumalai Chavadi

Harbour Arters

Mukkanni Amman Koil Street

Rani Anna Nagar

Kennedy Veli

Moovarasanpet Main Road

Sithalapakkam

Varadhaaraja Perumal Koil Street

ADP Avenue

Vengaivasal Main Road

BSCPL

Bolineni Hill Side Apartments

TNHB Colony

Venbha Avenue

Kannikoil Street

M.G.R. Nagar

Pazil Avenue

Vivekanandha Nagar Nookampalayam Road

Vivekanandha Nagar

Jeya Nagar

Valluvar Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Ottiyambakkam Arasankalani Main Road

Karanai Main Road

Sankarapuram

Nagalakshmi Nagar

Mahalakshmi Nagar

Jones Cassia

Nesamani Nagar Malles

K.G. Apartment, Nookampalayam Road

RC Bloosam Apartment

Nesamani Nagar

Varathapuram

Erikkarai Road

Velachery

Baby Nagar

Tharamani 100 Feet Main Road

Vijaya Nagar

Park Avenue

Doss Avenue

Ramagiri Nagar

Due to essential maintenance and emergency repair work, there will be a power shutdown in the Poonamallee area on August 1, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The maintenance work at the 33/11 KV Poonamallee Substation includes replacing old busbar pipes and damaged clamps in the 33 KV and 11 KV power systems to ensure a safe and reliable electricity supply.

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: August 1, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

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