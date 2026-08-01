Chennai Power Cut 1 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Saturday, August 01 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on August 01 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on August 01?
There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on August 01, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.
Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown
Pallavaram
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GE Company
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Military Quarters
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Air India
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DRDO
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Taj Flight Kitchen
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BPCL
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L&T
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Hindustan Petroleum
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Pammal
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Kamarajapuram
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Thiruneermalai Main Road
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LIC Colony Extension
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Rajiv Gandhi Nagar
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Victoriya Street
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Periyar Street
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Newsman Street
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Mariyan Street
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Annai Mary Street
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Vinaya Nagar
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EB Colony
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Amersan Nagar
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Three Roses Apartments
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Thiruvalluvar Main Road
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Bakthavahalam Street (1st to 3rd Street)
Mangadu
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Ambal Nagar
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Padmavathi Nagar
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Addision Nagar
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Manali Ramakrishna Nagar
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Balaji Avenue
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SS Koil Street
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Melandai Maada Veethi
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Perumal Kovil Street
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School Street
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Narivana Salai
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New Police Station
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MGR Nagar
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AS Nagar Pattur
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Appavu Nagar
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Valliswaran Nagar
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Saraswathy Nagar
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Pandiyan Nagar
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Kundrathur Main Road
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Ramakrishna Puram
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Marriyamman Kovil Street
Madambakkam
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Rajparis Flats
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Mambakkam Main Road
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Rakesh Sharma Nagar
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Victoria Farm House
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Kovilanchery
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Crunch and Curry
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Kurinji Nagar
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Agaram Then
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Dhurapathi Amman Kovil Street
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GK Avenue
Pallikaranai
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Kamakoti Nagar
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IIT Colony
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Nagammal Avenue
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VGP Rajesh Nagar
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Ma.Po.Si. Nagar
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NIOT
Thirisulam
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PVR Mall
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Santhai Road
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Arumalai Chavadi
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Harbour Arters
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Mukkanni Amman Koil Street
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Rani Anna Nagar
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Kennedy Veli
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Moovarasanpet Main Road
Sithalapakkam
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Varadhaaraja Perumal Koil Street
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ADP Avenue
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Vengaivasal Main Road
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BSCPL
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Bolineni Hill Side Apartments
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TNHB Colony
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Venbha Avenue
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Kannikoil Street
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M.G.R. Nagar
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Pazil Avenue
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Vivekanandha Nagar Nookampalayam Road
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Vivekanandha Nagar
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Jeya Nagar
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Valluvar Nagar
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Gandhi Nagar
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Ottiyambakkam Arasankalani Main Road
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Karanai Main Road
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Sankarapuram
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Nagalakshmi Nagar
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Mahalakshmi Nagar
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Jones Cassia
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Nesamani Nagar Malles
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K.G. Apartment, Nookampalayam Road
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RC Bloosam Apartment
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Nesamani Nagar
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Varathapuram
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Erikkarai Road
Velachery
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Baby Nagar
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Tharamani 100 Feet Main Road
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Vijaya Nagar
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Park Avenue
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Doss Avenue
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Ramagiri Nagar
Due to essential maintenance and emergency repair work, there will be a power shutdown in the Poonamallee area on August 1, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
The maintenance work at the 33/11 KV Poonamallee Substation includes replacing old busbar pipes and damaged clamps in the 33 KV and 11 KV power systems to ensure a safe and reliable electricity supply.
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: August 1, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
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Manisha Chauhan is a Senior Sub Editor with over three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers breaking news, national, international, and trending topics. With expertise in news writing, editing and SEO, she is committed to delivering accurate, engaging and reader-friendly content that keeps audiences informed.