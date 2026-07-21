Chennai Power Cut 21 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 21 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 21 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 21?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 21, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 21 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Avadi

Siva Sakthi Nagar

Jothi Nagar

Nagammai Nagar

Antony Nagar

ESI Anna Nagar

Adyar

Sasthiri Nagar

Seaward Road

Jayaram Nagar

Kuppam Beach Road

CGE Colony

Teachers Colony

Tambaram

Noothenchery Main Road

Gandhi Nagar

Velavan Colony

Thendral Nagar

Thangam Nagar

Palani Nagar

Vengaivasal

Pallavaram

Malliga Nagar

PV Vaithiyalingam Road

Vels University area

Redhills

Puthu Nagar

JJ Nagar

Padiyanallur

Karanodai

Solavaram

Athur

Vichoor

Orakkadu

Thirumullaivoyal

Magaral

Kommakumbedu

Thamarai Pakkam

Karani

Sholinganallur

Ganapathipuram

Athipathi Thottam

Varatharajapuram

Asan College area

Palavakkam

VGP Layout

Anna Salai

Ram Garden

Sea Shell Avenue

MGR Salai

Chinna Neelankarai Kuppam

Nazarathpet

Agaramel

Srivari Nagar

Balaji Nagar

Malaiyambakkam

Sozhan Nagar

Vandalur Bypass Road

Cithalapakkam

Jaya Nagar

Valluvar Nagar

TV Nagar

Maheshwari Nagar

Palm Garden

Royal Garden

Medavakkam Babu Nagar

Perungalathur

Gandhi Street

Nehru High Road

RMK Nagar

Krishna Road

Kamatchi Nagar

Sekar Nagar

Mudichur

Kalaignar Salai

Shiva Vishnu Nagar

Panchayat Road

Gandhi Street

Lingam Nagar

Lakshmi Nagar

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 21, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: Weather Update Today on 21 July 2026: Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu