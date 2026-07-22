Chennai Power Cut 22 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 22 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 22 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 22?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 22, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 22 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Kovilambakkam

Vadakkupattu Om Sakthi Nagar

Subiksha Avenue

Susila Nagar

Periyar Salai

Vadakkupattu Main Road

Thiruvengadam Nagar

Tiruvallur Street

Naveens

Vishranthi

Selva Ganapathi Nagar

Sathya Nagar

Ramapuram

Rayala Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Nehru Nagar

Kumaran Nagar

Jaya Balaji Nagar

Valluvar Salai

GR Nagar

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar

Ganga Avenue

Manthinayagam Thottam

Mariamman Koil Street

Mugalivakkam

Suresh Nagar

Udhaya Nagar

Gurusamy Nagar

Santhosh Nagar

Avalancheri

Lakshmi Nagar

Othavadai Street

AV Mallies

Prime X

Maxworth Nagar Phase I

Narayanan Nagar Phase I & II

Thattankulam

Adyar

Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road

Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road

Gandhi Nagar 3rd Main Road

Pallavaram

Malliga Nagar

Hariyan Street

Bharath Nagar

Mariamman Koil Street

Ponniamman Koil Street

Sarojini Street

Officer Lane

Veteran Lane

Keelkattalai

Easwari Nagar

New Colony

Vembuli Amman Koil Street

Chitra Township

Jain Green Acres

Latheef Colony

Kamarajar Nagar

Alandur

MKN Road

Asharkhana

Alandur Main Road

Railway Station Road

Market Lane

GST Road

Easwaran Koil Street

Madurai Street

Karuneegar Street

Erikkarai

Adambakkam Area

Shanthi Nikethan Apartments

Mahalakshmi Apartments

Grove Apartments

Masthan Gori Apartments

Thiruvalluvar Main Road

Velachery Road

Ponniamman Koil Street

Muthaiyal Reddy Street

Kuppusamy Colony

Office Colony

Kakkan Nagar

NGO Colony

SBI Colony

Mannadiamman and Palaniamman Koil Street

Race Course Area

Ambedkar Nagar

Maduvankarai

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 22, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry