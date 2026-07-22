Chennai Power Cut 22 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 22 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 22 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 22?
There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 22, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 22 which will depend on the local distribution section.
Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown
Kovilambakkam
-
Vadakkupattu Om Sakthi Nagar
-
Subiksha Avenue
-
Susila Nagar
-
Periyar Salai
-
Vadakkupattu Main Road
-
Thiruvengadam Nagar
-
Tiruvallur Street
-
Naveens
-
Vishranthi
-
Selva Ganapathi Nagar
-
Sathya Nagar
Ramapuram
-
Rayala Nagar
-
Gandhi Nagar
-
Nehru Nagar
-
Kumaran Nagar
-
Jaya Balaji Nagar
-
Valluvar Salai
-
GR Nagar
-
Rajiv Gandhi Nagar
-
Ganga Avenue
-
Manthinayagam Thottam
-
Mariamman Koil Street
Mugalivakkam
-
Suresh Nagar
-
Udhaya Nagar
-
Gurusamy Nagar
-
Santhosh Nagar
-
Avalancheri
-
Lakshmi Nagar
-
Othavadai Street
-
AV Mallies
-
Prime X
-
Maxworth Nagar Phase I
-
Narayanan Nagar Phase I & II
-
Thattankulam
Adyar
-
Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road
-
Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road
-
Gandhi Nagar 3rd Main Road
Pallavaram
-
Malliga Nagar
-
Hariyan Street
-
Bharath Nagar
-
Mariamman Koil Street
-
Ponniamman Koil Street
-
Sarojini Street
-
Officer Lane
-
Veteran Lane
Keelkattalai
-
Easwari Nagar
-
New Colony
-
Vembuli Amman Koil Street
-
Chitra Township
-
Jain Green Acres
-
Latheef Colony
-
Kamarajar Nagar
Alandur
-
MKN Road
-
Asharkhana
-
Alandur Main Road
-
Railway Station Road
-
Market Lane
-
GST Road
-
Easwaran Koil Street
-
Madurai Street
-
Karuneegar Street
-
Erikkarai
-
Adambakkam Area
-
Shanthi Nikethan Apartments
-
Mahalakshmi Apartments
-
Grove Apartments
-
Masthan Gori Apartments
-
Thiruvalluvar Main Road
-
Velachery Road
-
Ponniamman Koil Street
-
Muthaiyal Reddy Street
-
Kuppusamy Colony
-
Office Colony
-
Kakkan Nagar
-
NGO Colony
-
SBI Colony
-
Mannadiamman and Palaniamman Koil Street
-
Race Course Area
-
Ambedkar Nagar
-
Maduvankarai
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: July 22, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
Also Read: South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
Manisha Chauhan is a Senior Sub Editor with over three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers breaking news, national, international, and trending topics. With expertise in news writing, editing and SEO, she is committed to delivering accurate, engaging and reader-friendly content that keeps audiences informed.