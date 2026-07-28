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Home > India News > Chennai Power Cut 28 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut 28 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Several areas in Chennai will witness a scheduled power outage on July 28 due to maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works. Here's why the power cuts are happening, the affected areas, outage timings, and what Tangedco is doing to restore electricity.

Several parts of Chennai will witness a scheduled power outage. Photo: Canva
Several parts of Chennai will witness a scheduled power outage. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 10:05 IST

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 28 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 28 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage. 

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network. 

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To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay. 

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault. 

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity. 

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future. 

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 28? 

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 28, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section. 

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown 

IT Corridor

  • MCN Nagar and Extension

  • Foundry Road

  • Pillaiyar Koil Street

  • SBI Colony

  • Gangaiamman Koil Street

  • 200 Feet Radial Road

  • Post Office Street

  • Vembuliamman Koil Street

  • Theradi Street

  • Panchayat Road

  • Kulakkarai Street

  • Arumugam Avenue

  • Kumaran Nagar

  • Anand Nagar

  • R.E. Nagar

  • Balaji Nagar

  • Vinayaga Nagar

  • Sai Nagar

  • Maple Avenue

  • Selvaganapathy Avenue

  • Saravana Nagar

  • Corporation Road

  • Selvakumar Avenue

  • Seevaram

  • Thanikachalam Street

  • Ramachandran Street

  • Kamaraj Street

  • Industrial Estate Road

  • M.G. Road

  • Balavinayagar Avenue

  • Prakasam Street

  • Ellaiamman Nagar

  • Sripuram Salai

  • Raman Nagar

  • OMR

  • Thirumalai Nagar and Annex

  • Ramappa Nagar

  • CBI Colony

  • Rajiv Nagar

  • Velachery Main Road

  • IIT Colony

  • Menatchipuram

  • Manohar Nagar

  • VGP Santhi Nagar

Ramapuram

  • Manappakkam

  • Krishna Court

  • C.R.R. Puram

  • Krishna Nagar

  • Periyar Salai

  • Indra Nagar

  • M.G.R. Nagar

  • Sriram Garden

  • Lakshmi Nagar

  • Pillaiyar Koil Street

  • Micro Marvel

  • Dharmarajapuram

  • Casagrand Woodside

  • Casagrand Castle

  • TVS Emerald

Adambakkam

  • Nilamangai Nagar

  • Kesari Nagar

  • Shanthi Nagar

  • Surendar Nagar

  • Bharathidasan Street

  • Bharat Nagar

Tambaram

  • Sembakkam

  • Ranga Colony

  • SB Colony

  • Nethaji Street

  • Bhavananthyyar Street

  • RB Avenue 1st to 5th

  • Venugopal Samy Nagar

  • Bharathidasan Street

  • Maruthi Nagar

Medavakkam

  • Patel Company Salai

  • Erikkarai Street

  • CBI Colony 1st to 7th Street

  • Velachery Main Road

  • BHEL Nagar 1st to 5th Street

  • Sivagami Nagar

  • Pajanai Koil Street

  • Pillaiyar Koil Street

  • Ranganathapuram

  • Prince College

Valasaravakkam

  • Virugambakkam

  • Alwarthiru Nagar

Nolambur

  • S and P Garden

  • VGN Monte Carlo

  • SRR Nagar

  • Raja Garden Area

  • Gurusamy Road

  • Nolambur Phase I and II Union Road

  • VGN Nagar Phase I to IV

  • Blocks 1st to 8th

  • Kambar Salai

  • Kavi Mani Salai

  • Bharathi Salai

  • Annamalai Avenue

  • Meenakshi Avenue

  • Reddy Palayam Avenue

  • MCK Layout

  • MGR University

  • Panan Solai Street

  • Madha Koil Area

  • Perumal Koil Area

  • Gajalakshmi Nagar

  • Vembuli Amman Area

  • Sri Ram Nagar

  • Pachaiyappan Nagar

  • Sakthi Nagar

  • Pada Salai Street

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 28, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast 

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Chennai Power Cut 28 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
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Chennai Power Cut 28 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
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