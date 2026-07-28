Chennai Power Cut 28 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 28 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 28 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 28?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 28, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

IT Corridor

MCN Nagar and Extension

Foundry Road

Pillaiyar Koil Street

SBI Colony

Gangaiamman Koil Street

200 Feet Radial Road

Post Office Street

Vembuliamman Koil Street

Theradi Street

Panchayat Road

Kulakkarai Street

Arumugam Avenue

Kumaran Nagar

Anand Nagar

R.E. Nagar

Balaji Nagar

Vinayaga Nagar

Sai Nagar

Maple Avenue

Selvaganapathy Avenue

Saravana Nagar

Corporation Road

Selvakumar Avenue

Seevaram

Thanikachalam Street

Ramachandran Street

Kamaraj Street

Industrial Estate Road

M.G. Road

Balavinayagar Avenue

Prakasam Street

Ellaiamman Nagar

Sripuram Salai

Raman Nagar

OMR

Thirumalai Nagar and Annex

Ramappa Nagar

CBI Colony

Rajiv Nagar

Velachery Main Road

IIT Colony

Menatchipuram

Manohar Nagar

VGP Santhi Nagar

Ramapuram

Manappakkam

Krishna Court

C.R.R. Puram

Krishna Nagar

Periyar Salai

Indra Nagar

M.G.R. Nagar

Sriram Garden

Lakshmi Nagar

Pillaiyar Koil Street

Micro Marvel

Dharmarajapuram

Casagrand Woodside

Casagrand Castle

TVS Emerald

Adambakkam

Nilamangai Nagar

Kesari Nagar

Shanthi Nagar

Surendar Nagar

Bharathidasan Street

Bharat Nagar

Tambaram

Sembakkam

Ranga Colony

SB Colony

Nethaji Street

Bhavananthyyar Street

RB Avenue 1st to 5th

Venugopal Samy Nagar

Bharathidasan Street

Maruthi Nagar

Medavakkam

Patel Company Salai

Erikkarai Street

CBI Colony 1st to 7th Street

Velachery Main Road

BHEL Nagar 1st to 5th Street

Sivagami Nagar

Pajanai Koil Street

Pillaiyar Koil Street

Ranganathapuram

Prince College

Valasaravakkam

Virugambakkam

Alwarthiru Nagar

Nolambur

S and P Garden

VGN Monte Carlo

SRR Nagar

Raja Garden Area

Gurusamy Road

Nolambur Phase I and II Union Road

VGN Nagar Phase I to IV

Blocks 1st to 8th

Kambar Salai

Kavi Mani Salai

Bharathi Salai

Annamalai Avenue

Meenakshi Avenue

Reddy Palayam Avenue

MCK Layout

MGR University

Panan Solai Street

Madha Koil Area

Perumal Koil Area

Gajalakshmi Nagar

Vembuli Amman Area

Sri Ram Nagar

Pachaiyappan Nagar

Sakthi Nagar

Pada Salai Street

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

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