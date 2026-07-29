Chennai Power Cut 29 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 29 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 29 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 28?
There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 28, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.
Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown
Palavakkam
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Govindan Nagar 1st to 7th Street
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Maniammai Street
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Kolavizhi Amman 1st to 15th Street
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MGR Nagar 1st to 4th Street
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Krishna Nagar 1st to 8th Street
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Patchiyappan Street
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D.S.G Nagar
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Periyar Street
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Kandasamy Nagar 8th to 10th Street
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Gandhi Nagar 1st to 4th Street
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Industrial Estate
Velachery
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Velachery Main Road
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T.A. Koil 1st Main Road
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T.A. Koil 2nd Cross Street
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Gurunanak College
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Anna Garden
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K.R. Ramaswamy Street
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Nagendara Nagar
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Mettu Street
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Bhuvaneswari Nagar
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Bethel Avenue
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VGP Selva Nagar 1st Main Road
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VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Main Road
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Muthukrishnan Street
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Seetharam Nagar Main Road
Adyar
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1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar
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Indira Nagar
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Krishnamachari Road
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Gokul Arcade
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Sardar Patel Road
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Besant Nagar 4th Main Road
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32nd to 35th Cross Street
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5th Avenue
Adampakkam
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By Pass Main Road
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Gangai Nagar 1st to 5th Street
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Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar
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Balaji Colony
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Ashtalakshmi Nagar 1st to 11th Street
Pallavaram
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Bharathi Nagar Main Road
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Pachaiamman Koil Street
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Elangoadigal Street
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Kannaki Street
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Kambar Street
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Thiruvalluvar Street
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Malai Maghal Street
Thirumullaivoyal
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Karalapakkam
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Kavanur KTP Road
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Mel Kondaiyar
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Kathavoor
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Vellachery
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: July 29, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
Also Read: Guru Purnima 2026 on July 29: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed Today?
Manisha Chauhan is a Senior Sub Editor with over three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers breaking news, national, international, and trending topics. With expertise in news writing, editing and SEO, she is committed to delivering accurate, engaging and reader-friendly content that keeps audiences informed.