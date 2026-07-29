Chennai Power Cut 29 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 29 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 29 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 28?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 28, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Palavakkam

Govindan Nagar 1st to 7th Street

Maniammai Street

Kolavizhi Amman 1st to 15th Street

MGR Nagar 1st to 4th Street

Krishna Nagar 1st to 8th Street

Patchiyappan Street

D.S.G Nagar

Periyar Street

Kandasamy Nagar 8th to 10th Street

Gandhi Nagar 1st to 4th Street

Industrial Estate

Velachery

Velachery Main Road

T.A. Koil 1st Main Road

T.A. Koil 2nd Cross Street

Gurunanak College

Anna Garden

K.R. Ramaswamy Street

Nagendara Nagar

Mettu Street

Bhuvaneswari Nagar

Bethel Avenue

VGP Selva Nagar 1st Main Road

VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Main Road

Muthukrishnan Street

Seetharam Nagar Main Road

Adyar

1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar

Indira Nagar

Krishnamachari Road

Gokul Arcade

Sardar Patel Road

Besant Nagar 4th Main Road

32nd to 35th Cross Street

5th Avenue

Adampakkam

By Pass Main Road

Gangai Nagar 1st to 5th Street

Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar

Balaji Colony

Ashtalakshmi Nagar 1st to 11th Street

Pallavaram

Bharathi Nagar Main Road

Pachaiamman Koil Street

Elangoadigal Street

Kannaki Street

Kambar Street

Thiruvalluvar Street

Malai Maghal Street

Thirumullaivoyal

Karalapakkam

Kavanur KTP Road

Mel Kondaiyar

Kathavoor

Vellachery

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 29, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

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