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Home > India News > Chennai Power Cut 3 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut 3 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Several areas in Chennai will witness a scheduled power outage on August 3 due to maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works. Here's why the power cuts are happening, the affected areas, outage timings, and what Tangedco is doing to restore electricity.

Several areas in Chennai will witness a scheduled power outage on August 3. Photo: Canva
Several areas in Chennai will witness a scheduled power outage on August 3. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 09:22 IST

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Saturday, August 03 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on August 03 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage. 

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network. 

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To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay. 

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault. 

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity. 

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future. 

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on August 03? 

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on August 03, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section. 

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Adyar

  • Rettaipillaiyar Koil Street
  • Anna Street
  • Bharathi Street
  • San Academy
  • VOC Nagar 1st Street
  • VOC Nagar 2nd Street
  • VOC Nagar 3rd Street
  • VOC Nagar 4th Street
  • Jhoshna Flats
  • Srinivasa Nagar
  • Devi Flats
  • Murugu Nagar
  • Gomathy Nagar
  • Jain Flats

Ambattur

  • Korattur
  • Mannurpet
  • TNHB
  • Central Avenue
  • MTH Road
  • RS Road
  • Mugappair Road
  • East Avenue
  • Menambedu Road
  • Thirumullaivoil Road

Tambaram

  • Periyar Nagar
  • Devaraj Pillai Street
  • VGN
  • Nithyanantham Nagar
  • Perumal Koil Street
  • GST Road
  • Service Road
  • Irumbuliyur

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: August 3, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: 21 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Women and Children, Detained in Jammu and Kashmir for Illegal Entry 

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Chennai Power Cut 3 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
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Chennai Power Cut 3 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

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Chennai Power Cut 3 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
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