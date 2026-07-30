Chennai Power Cut 30 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 30 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 30 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 30?
There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 30, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.
Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown
Pallavaram
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Rajiv Gandhi Nagar
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Yadhaval Street
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Mahaveer Salai
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Subam Nagar
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Amman Nagar
Velachery
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Vijaya Nagar 1st Main Road
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Golden Avenue
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MGR Nagar 10th to 13th Street
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CDES
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Venkateshwara Nagar 6th Street
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Devi Karumariamman Nagar
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Sakthipavunambal Street
Tambaram
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New State Bank Colony
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Kakkan Street
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Loganathan Street
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Service Road
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Patel Nagar
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GST Road
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Irumbuliyur
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Mangalapuram
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Kalingar High Road
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S.V. Ragavan Road
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Thiruvalluvar Street
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Balaji Street
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Gandhi Street
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Soorathamman Koil Street
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Manimegalai Street
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Silapathigaram Street
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Kundalakesi Street
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Bharadhidasan Street
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Navalar Street
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Lakshmi Street
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Uma Nagar
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TKC Street
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Amman Koil Street
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Venkatasamy Street
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Mani Street
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Balakrishna Street
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Kalaivani Street
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Kannadasan Street
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Archana Nagar
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Peerkankarani
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Sriram Nagar
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Joy Nagar
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Manickam Nagar
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Madambakkam Main Road
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Rajammal Nagar
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Maruthi Nagar
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Sadhasivam Nagar
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Around Dhenupuriswarar Temple
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Tellus Avenue
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LDS Avenue
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Shantha Nagar
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Annai Arul School
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Manavala Nagar
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Jeyandra Nagar
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Iyyapa Nagar
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Prasanth Colony
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Senthil Avenue
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Bagyam Nagar
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Navaneetham Nagar
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VGP Pon Nagar
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Krishna Nagar
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Balaji Nagar and Extension
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Bharath Nagar
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Venkadathiri Nagar
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ALS Green Land
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Kanagamman Kovil Street
Medavakkam
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Malles Apartment
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K.G. Apartment
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Nookampalayam Road
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RC Bloosam Apartment
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Nesamani Nagar
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Varathapuram
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Erikkarai Road
Thirumullaivoyal
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Vellanoor
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Kollumedu
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Women’s Industrial Estate
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Kannadapalayam
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Pothur
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Arikkamedu
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Kattoor
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Lakshmipuram
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Pammadhukulam
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Konimedu
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Eswaran Nagar
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Ellamman Pettai
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Gandhi Nagar
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TH Road
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Edapalayam Road
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Redhills
Gummidipoondi
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Sirupuzhalpettai
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Billakuppam
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Muthu Reddy Kandigai
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Sooravari Kandigai
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Puthu Raja Kandigai
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Iyyer Kandigai
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Parthapalyam
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Kallur
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Erukkuvoy
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Ramacherri Kandigai
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Elliamman Nagar
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Pudhupettai
Kottivakkam
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Journalist Colony
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Lakshmana Perumal Nagar 1st to 6th Street
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Raja Garden
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Raja Kalyani Street
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Kuppam Road
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New Colony 1st to 3rd Street
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Karpagambal Nagar 1st to 3rd Street
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Srinivasapuram 1st and 2nd Street
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Najeema Avenue
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ECR Main Road
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Thiruvalluvar Nagar 39th to 43rd Cross Street
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Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd and 7th Main Road
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Kaveri Nagar 1st to 6th Street
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Baywatch Boulevard
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Vallalar Nagar
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Kottivakkam Kuppam 1st Street
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Housing Board Apartments
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Thendral H43 to H50
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Mullai H70 to H78 Flats
Anna Salai (Triplicane Area)
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Bangaru Naicken Street
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Kuppu Muthu Street
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John Mohammad Street
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Lathuramm Street
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Syed Abthula Street
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Syed Noor Street
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Abthul Kadhar Street
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Burasahip Street
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Boobegam Street
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Venkatesan Naicken 1st & 2nd Street
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Raja Hyder Street
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Amerunisa Begum Street
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Gulam Moideen Street
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Kumarasamy Street
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Gurusamy Street
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Maroou Sahib Street
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Triplicane High Road
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Swamy Sivananda Salai
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Ellis Road
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Wallajah Road
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Appaoo Street
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Pachaippan Street
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Balamuthu Street
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Unnisshali Main Street
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Unnisshali Street 1st to 7th Lane
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Thippu Sahib Street
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Nallathambi Street
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Muktharunnisha Street and Lane
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Kamarajar Road
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Napier Bridge to Presidency College
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Thayar Sahib Street and Lane
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Owliya Sahib Street and Lane
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Bharathi Salai
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V.R. Pillai Street
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Anumantharayan Street
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Karpoorakanni Amman Koil 1st to 4th Street
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Victoria Hostel Road
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Akbar Sahib Street
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Sydoji Street
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Bells Road
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: July 30, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
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