Chennai Power Cut 30 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 30 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 30 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 30?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 30, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Pallavaram

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar

Yadhaval Street

Mahaveer Salai

Subam Nagar

Amman Nagar

Velachery

Vijaya Nagar 1st Main Road

Golden Avenue

MGR Nagar 10th to 13th Street

CDES

Venkateshwara Nagar 6th Street

Devi Karumariamman Nagar

Sakthipavunambal Street

Tambaram

New State Bank Colony

Kakkan Street

Loganathan Street

Service Road

Patel Nagar

GST Road

Irumbuliyur

Mangalapuram

Kalingar High Road

S.V. Ragavan Road

Thiruvalluvar Street

Balaji Street

Gandhi Street

Soorathamman Koil Street

Manimegalai Street

Silapathigaram Street

Kundalakesi Street

Bharadhidasan Street

Navalar Street

Lakshmi Street

Uma Nagar

TKC Street

Amman Koil Street

Venkatasamy Street

Mani Street

Balakrishna Street

Kalaivani Street

Kannadasan Street

Archana Nagar

Peerkankarani

Sriram Nagar

Joy Nagar

Manickam Nagar

Madambakkam Main Road

Rajammal Nagar

Maruthi Nagar

Sadhasivam Nagar

Around Dhenupuriswarar Temple

Tellus Avenue

LDS Avenue

Shantha Nagar

Annai Arul School

Manavala Nagar

Jeyandra Nagar

Iyyapa Nagar

Prasanth Colony

Senthil Avenue

Bagyam Nagar

Navaneetham Nagar

VGP Pon Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Balaji Nagar and Extension

Bharath Nagar

Venkadathiri Nagar

ALS Green Land

Kanagamman Kovil Street

Medavakkam

Malles Apartment

K.G. Apartment

Nookampalayam Road

RC Bloosam Apartment

Nesamani Nagar

Varathapuram

Erikkarai Road

Thirumullaivoyal

Vellanoor

Kollumedu

Women’s Industrial Estate

Kannadapalayam

Pothur

Arikkamedu

Kattoor

Lakshmipuram

Pammadhukulam

Konimedu

Eswaran Nagar

Ellamman Pettai

Gandhi Nagar

TH Road

Edapalayam Road

Redhills

Gummidipoondi

Sirupuzhalpettai

Billakuppam

Muthu Reddy Kandigai

Sooravari Kandigai

Puthu Raja Kandigai

Iyyer Kandigai

Parthapalyam

Kallur

Erukkuvoy

Ramacherri Kandigai

Elliamman Nagar

Pudhupettai

Kottivakkam

Journalist Colony

Lakshmana Perumal Nagar 1st to 6th Street

Raja Garden

Raja Kalyani Street

Kuppam Road

New Colony 1st to 3rd Street

Karpagambal Nagar 1st to 3rd Street

Srinivasapuram 1st and 2nd Street

Najeema Avenue

ECR Main Road

Thiruvalluvar Nagar 39th to 43rd Cross Street

Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd and 7th Main Road

Kaveri Nagar 1st to 6th Street

Baywatch Boulevard

Vallalar Nagar

Kottivakkam Kuppam 1st Street

Housing Board Apartments

Thendral H43 to H50

Mullai H70 to H78 Flats

Anna Salai (Triplicane Area)

Bangaru Naicken Street

Kuppu Muthu Street

John Mohammad Street

Lathuramm Street

Syed Abthula Street

Syed Noor Street

Abthul Kadhar Street

Burasahip Street

Boobegam Street

Venkatesan Naicken 1st & 2nd Street

Raja Hyder Street

Amerunisa Begum Street

Gulam Moideen Street

Kumarasamy Street

Gurusamy Street

Maroou Sahib Street

Triplicane High Road

Swamy Sivananda Salai

Ellis Road

Wallajah Road

Appaoo Street

Pachaippan Street

Balamuthu Street

Unnisshali Main Street

Unnisshali Street 1st to 7th Lane

Thippu Sahib Street

Nallathambi Street

Muktharunnisha Street and Lane

Kamarajar Road

Napier Bridge to Presidency College

Thayar Sahib Street and Lane

Owliya Sahib Street and Lane

Bharathi Salai

V.R. Pillai Street

Anumantharayan Street

Karpoorakanni Amman Koil 1st to 4th Street

Victoria Hostel Road

Akbar Sahib Street

Sydoji Street

Bells Road

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 30, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

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