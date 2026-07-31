Chennai Power Cut 31 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 31 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on July 31 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on July 30?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on July 31, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Pallavaram

Gandhi Salai

Kamatchi Nagar

Aliquippa Nagar

ARG Nagar

Mahalakshmi Salai

Jayalakshmi Nagar

Brahmin Street

Velachery

T.A. Kovil

Gandhi Salai

Kokilam Street

New Colony

Kabali Street

Andal Avenue

Sony Nagar

Bypass Main Road

Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 8th Street

Vaduvambal Nagar

MGR Nagar 1st to 10th Street

Adyar

Venkateshwara Nagar 1st to 5th Street

Jeevarathanam Nagar 1st and 2nd Street

Karpagam Garden 1st to 7th Cross Street

Karpagam Garden 1st Main Road

Besant Nagar Benco Colony

Beach Home Avenue

CPW Quarters Old

4th Avenue

Customs Colony

Dhamotharapuram

Thiruvanmiyur

Sasthiri Nagar

Thiruvalluvar Salai

1st to 4th East Street

Valmiki Street

Sivasundara Avenue 1st and 2nd Street

Kalakshetra Road

Balu Avenue

Nazarathpet

CMWSSB Metro Water HT Service No. 661

Madavilagam

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: July 31, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

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