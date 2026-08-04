Chennai Power Cut 4 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Saturday, August 04 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on August 04 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on August 04?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on August 04, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Velachery

Sarathy Nagar

Thambaram Velachery Main Road

Madavamani Avenue

Seetharam Nagar

Adyar

Gandhi Mandapam Road

Sardar Patel Road

Kotturpuram

Sri Nagar Colony

Venkatapuram

Chinnamalai

Tharamani

Ellaiamman Koil Street

Kanagam

Kalikundram

Pallipattu

Sriram Nagar

Nehru Nagar 1st to 4th Streets

KB Nagar 1st to 5th Main Roads

Adyar 6th Main Road

Govindharajapuram

Bakthavachalam Nagar 1st to 5th Roads

Mudichur

Astalakshmi Nagar

Mahalakshmi Nagar

Kumaran Nagar

A.N. Colony

Manimagalam Main Road

Shastri Nagar

Ganesapuram Main Road

Medavakkam

Perumbakkam Sekaran Mall

Kailash Nagar

Sri Perumal Nagar

Antony Nagar

Bajanai Koil Street

Nookampalayam Road

Madambakkam Kannadasan Street

Karunanithi 1st to 7th Streets

Visalakshi Nagar

John Street

Thomas Street

Viganarajapuram 6th Street

Kobalapuram Nagar

Viganarajapuram Mohi Florence

Guru Ganesh Nagar

Parthasarathi Nagar

Pallikaranai Rajalakshmi Nagar

Vallal Pari Nagar

Sai Balaji Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Thulukathamman Koil Main Road

Arun Nagar

Venkateswara Nagar

Jayapal Nagar

Mallekeswaran Nagar

Aathisami Nagar

St. Thomas Mount

Ramar Koil Street

Mount Poonamallee Road

Nasarathapuram

Ganapathy Colony

Vasantham Nagar

Kalaignar Nagar

Thanduma Nagar

Police Quarters

Seven Hills Street

Meenambakkam

Pandiyan Street

Marison 1st to 6th Street

Thiruvalluvar Nagar

M.K.N. Road

Kumaran Nagar

Kulathumedu

Mangaliammankoil Street

Defence Colony

Barma Colony

Karaiyar Koil Street

North Parade Road

Indira Nagar

Officer Training Academy

Navy Residency Area

Woodcreek Country

Thulasingpuram

Mariyapuram

Mathiyas Nagar

European Line

Bazzar Road

Mettu Street

Arcot Pettai

Hoppman 1st and 2nd Street

VGP Murphy Square

Nobel Street

Kannan Colony

Teachers Colony

M.G.R. Nagar

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: August 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts