Chennai Power Cut 4 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Saturday, August 04 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on August 04 in some areas. Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on August 04?
There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on August 04, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from July 28 which will depend on the local distribution section.
Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown
Velachery
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Sarathy Nagar
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Thambaram Velachery Main Road
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Madavamani Avenue
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Seetharam Nagar
Adyar
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Gandhi Mandapam Road
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Sardar Patel Road
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Kotturpuram
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Sri Nagar Colony
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Venkatapuram
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Chinnamalai
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Tharamani
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Ellaiamman Koil Street
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Kanagam
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Kalikundram
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Pallipattu
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Sriram Nagar
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Nehru Nagar 1st to 4th Streets
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KB Nagar 1st to 5th Main Roads
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Adyar 6th Main Road
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Govindharajapuram
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Bakthavachalam Nagar 1st to 5th Roads
Mudichur
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Astalakshmi Nagar
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Mahalakshmi Nagar
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Kumaran Nagar
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A.N. Colony
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Manimagalam Main Road
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Shastri Nagar
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Ganesapuram Main Road
Medavakkam
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Perumbakkam Sekaran Mall
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Kailash Nagar
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Sri Perumal Nagar
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Antony Nagar
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Bajanai Koil Street
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Nookampalayam Road
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Madambakkam Kannadasan Street
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Karunanithi 1st to 7th Streets
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Visalakshi Nagar
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John Street
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Thomas Street
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Viganarajapuram 6th Street
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Kobalapuram Nagar
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Viganarajapuram Mohi Florence
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Guru Ganesh Nagar
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Parthasarathi Nagar
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Pallikaranai Rajalakshmi Nagar
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Vallal Pari Nagar
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Sai Balaji Nagar
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Krishna Nagar
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Thulukathamman Koil Main Road
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Arun Nagar
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Venkateswara Nagar
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Jayapal Nagar
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Mallekeswaran Nagar
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Aathisami Nagar
St. Thomas Mount
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Ramar Koil Street
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Mount Poonamallee Road
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Nasarathapuram
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Ganapathy Colony
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Vasantham Nagar
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Kalaignar Nagar
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Thanduma Nagar
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Police Quarters
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Seven Hills Street
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Meenambakkam
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Pandiyan Street
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Marison 1st to 6th Street
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Thiruvalluvar Nagar
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M.K.N. Road
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Kumaran Nagar
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Kulathumedu
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Mangaliammankoil Street
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Defence Colony
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Barma Colony
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Karaiyar Koil Street
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North Parade Road
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Indira Nagar
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Officer Training Academy
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Navy Residency Area
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Woodcreek Country
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Thulasingpuram
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Mariyapuram
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Mathiyas Nagar
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European Line
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Bazzar Road
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Mettu Street
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Arcot Pettai
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Hoppman 1st and 2nd Street
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VGP Murphy Square
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Nobel Street
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Kannan Colony
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Teachers Colony
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M.G.R. Nagar
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: August 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
Also Read: Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts
Manisha Chauhan is a Senior Sub Editor with over three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers breaking news, national, international, and trending topics. With expertise in news writing, editing and SEO, she is committed to delivering accurate, engaging and reader-friendly content that keeps audiences informed.