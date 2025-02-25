Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Chennai Power Cut Alert: TNEB Announces Electricity Disruption In Over 40 Areas On February 26

Chennai Power Cut Alert: TNEB Announces Electricity Disruption In Over 40 Areas On February 26

TNEB announces a five-hour power cut in over 40 areas of Chennai on Feb 26 for maintenance. Key localities affected include Saidapet, Egmore, and Red Hills.

Chennai Power Cut Alert: TNEB Announces Electricity Disruption In Over 40 Areas On February 26


The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a scheduled power outage in various parts of Chennai on Wednesday, February 26, due to maintenance work. The five-hour power cut, from 9 AM to 2 PM, coincides with Maha Shivaratri, affecting several key localities, including Saidapet West, Egmore, Red Hills, Shanti Colony, Mahalingapuram, and Arumbakkam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

TNEB has assured that if the work is completed earlier than expected, the power supply will be restored before the scheduled time.

Areas Affected by the Power Cut in Chennai

Saidapet West: Gangai Amman Koil Street, V O C Block, Murasoli Maran Street, Jyothi Ramalinga Nagar, Ponniyakodi Street, Jones Road, Gandhi Street, Valluvar Street, Muruhurai Salai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Egmore: Parts of PCO Road and Gandhi Irvin Road.

Arumbakkam: MMDA Colony, Aminjikkarai, NM Road, Mehta Nagar, Railway Colony, Collectorate Colony, Vada Agaram, Azad Nagar, MH Colony, Choolaimedu, Vadapalani.

Red Hills: Lakhmipuram, Konimedu, Eswaran Nagar, Ellamman Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, TH Road.

Mahalingapuram: VK High Road, North, South, East and West Mada streets, Senoy Road, Kotheri Road, Jayalakshmipuram, Appu Street.

Shanti Colony: Parts of Shenoy Nagar, Aminjikkarai, Anna Nagar East, Shanti Colony, and Arumbakkam.

TNEB Advisory for Chennai Residents

Residents in the affected areas are advised to:

Charge essential electronic devices in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Plan important tasks around the scheduled power cut.

Ensure alternative power sources like inverters or generators if necessary.

Stay updated on any further announcements from TNEB regarding the restoration of electricity.

As the city prepares for Maha Shivaratri celebrations, residents are urged to plan accordingly to minimize disruptions due to the power outage.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Filed under

Chennai power cut Maha Shivaratri power cut TNEB power outage

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine