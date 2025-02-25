Chennai Power Cut Alert: TNEB Announces Electricity Disruption In Over 40 Areas On February 26

TNEB announces a five-hour power cut in over 40 areas of Chennai on Feb 26 for maintenance. Key localities affected include Saidapet, Egmore, and Red Hills.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a scheduled power outage in various parts of Chennai on Wednesday, February 26, due to maintenance work. The five-hour power cut, from 9 AM to 2 PM, coincides with Maha Shivaratri, affecting several key localities, including Saidapet West, Egmore, Red Hills, Shanti Colony, Mahalingapuram, and Arumbakkam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

TNEB has assured that if the work is completed earlier than expected, the power supply will be restored before the scheduled time.

Areas Affected by the Power Cut in Chennai

Saidapet West: Gangai Amman Koil Street, V O C Block, Murasoli Maran Street, Jyothi Ramalinga Nagar, Ponniyakodi Street, Jones Road, Gandhi Street, Valluvar Street, Muruhurai Salai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Egmore: Parts of PCO Road and Gandhi Irvin Road.

Arumbakkam: MMDA Colony, Aminjikkarai, NM Road, Mehta Nagar, Railway Colony, Collectorate Colony, Vada Agaram, Azad Nagar, MH Colony, Choolaimedu, Vadapalani.

Red Hills: Lakhmipuram, Konimedu, Eswaran Nagar, Ellamman Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, TH Road.

Mahalingapuram: VK High Road, North, South, East and West Mada streets, Senoy Road, Kotheri Road, Jayalakshmipuram, Appu Street.

Shanti Colony: Parts of Shenoy Nagar, Aminjikkarai, Anna Nagar East, Shanti Colony, and Arumbakkam.

TNEB Advisory for Chennai Residents

Residents in the affected areas are advised to:

Charge essential electronic devices in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Plan important tasks around the scheduled power cut.

Ensure alternative power sources like inverters or generators if necessary.

Stay updated on any further announcements from TNEB regarding the restoration of electricity.

As the city prepares for Maha Shivaratri celebrations, residents are urged to plan accordingly to minimize disruptions due to the power outage.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday