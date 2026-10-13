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Home > India News > Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets

Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets

Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO has announced a scheduled power shutdown in parts of JJ Nagar and Avadi on Wednesday, with electricity supply expected to be interrupted from 9 am to 2 pm. Check the complete list of affected streets, outage timings and essential preparations before the scheduled maintenance work begins.

Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 19:52 IST

Chennai Power Cut on October 14: Residents in parts of Chennai should prepare for a temporary electricity disruption on Wednesday, October 14, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled shutdown for maintenance work. The affected locations include JJ Nagar and Avadi, with power cuts expected between 9 am and 2 pm.

The planned interruption may affect households, shops and other establishments in the listed neighbourhoods. TANGEDCO has indicated that electricity could be restored before the scheduled end of the shutdown in areas where the work is completed early. Residents are advised to plan essential activities accordingly and check for any updates from the electricity department.

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Chennai Power Cut on October 14: Check Affected Areas

According to the shutdown information provided, the power interruption will cover selected streets and localities in JJ Nagar and Avadi. Residents should check whether their street appears in the list before making arrangements for the day.

JJ Nagar

The following locations in JJ Nagar are listed for the scheduled power shutdown:

  • Divyam Apartment

  • Alamaram

  • Jayarathnam Apartment

  • Mukapper Lake Project

  • Bhajanai Kovil Street

Residents and businesses in these areas should prepare for a possible interruption to electricity during the maintenance window.

Avadi

In Avadi, the shutdown is expected to affect the following locations:

  • Kalaignar Nagar

  • Kovil Patakai Main Road

  • Poombozhil Nagar

  • Masjid Street

  • Kannadapalayam

  • Thirumullaivayal Road

People living or working along these stretches may wish to charge electronic devices in advance and make arrangements for essential electrical equipment.

Chennai Power Cut Timings on October 14

The scheduled shutdown window is 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, October 14. This means the interruption could last up to five hours, depending on the progress of the maintenance work.

However, the listed timings should be treated as the planned window rather than a guarantee that every affected area will remain without power for the entire period. Electricity supply may return earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Residents should also keep in mind that restoration can vary between locations, depending on the work being carried out and the status of the local electricity network.

Why Is TANGEDCO Planning a Power Shutdown?

Scheduled electricity interruptions are generally carried out to allow maintenance, repairs and improvements to the distribution network. Temporarily switching off the supply can help crews complete certain tasks safely and address infrastructure-related requirements.

For residents, the main impact is the temporary loss of power to household appliances, lighting, internet equipment and other electrical devices. Shops and small businesses may also need to plan around the disruption, particularly if they rely on powered equipment or digital payment systems.

How Residents Can Prepare for the Scheduled Outage

People in the affected localities can take a few simple steps before the shutdown begins:

  • Charge mobile phones, laptops and power banks in advance.

  • Keep emergency lights and torches ready.

  • Store drinking water if the household relies on an electric pump.

  • Plan work involving electrical appliances before 9 am or after supply is restored.

  • Check official TANGEDCO updates for any changes to the shutdown schedule.

Residents who depend on powered medical equipment should make suitable backup arrangements in advance.

What Should Residents Know Before Wednesday?

The scheduled power cut on October 14 is expected to affect selected locations in JJ Nagar and Avadi, with the announced window running from 9 am to 2 pm. Since electricity may be restored earlier, residents should monitor official updates rather than assume that the outage will last for the full five hours.

Those living outside the listed localities should verify whether their area is covered by a separate maintenance notice before making plans. Checking the latest information from TANGEDCO can help households and businesses prepare for the interruption and avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

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Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets
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Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets

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Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets
Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets
Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets
Chennai Power Cut on October 14: TANGEDCO Shutdown in JJ Nagar and Avadi; Check Timings and Affected Streets
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