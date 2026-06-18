Chennai Power Cut Today June 18: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is conducting maintenance work on Thursday, June 18, 2026, and it is expected that this could cause a power outage in Chennai. The blackout is expected to last around five hours from 9 AM to 2 PM and is designed to make the grid more stable and reliable as demand for electricity continues to rise throughout the state of the City. Authorities say the interruption is not caused by an emergency fault, but rather as part of a regular routine maintenance check of the infrastructure. Several significant areas will experience the power outage, due to maintenance. The residents in these zones are advised to plan accordingly so that electricity supply to them will be temporarily off during the scheduled time.

Why Is Chennai Facing Power Cut?

The shutdown is needed to help meet the city’s continued electricity infrastructure upgrades, officials said, after the city recently had its highest peak demand of over 5,000 MW. These improvements are anticipated to lower the chance of unplanned power failures and enhance long term power reliability in residential and commercial areas.

Check The List Of Areas:

Iyyappanthangal Mount Poonamallee Road Pillaiyar Kovil Street Murugan Kovil Street JJ Nagar Amman Nagar PG Avenue Indira Nagar Janakiammal Nagar Sai Nagar Vinayagapuram Sornapuri Nagar

Pallavaram Nagelkeni Chrompet Tiruneermalai Main Road Bajanai Koil Street Erattadai Malai Srinivasan Street TVS Lakshmanan Nagar Kothandam Nagar Kalyanipuram MC Raja Street

Tiruverkadu Pallikuppam Shanmuga Nagar and Annexe Cooperative Nagar Phase-IV Annammal Street Saveetha College area PH Road



Chennai Power Cut Today June 18: Precautionary Measures

The residents are strongly recommended to take precautionary measures before the outage. Devices like cellular phones, laptops, and power banks ought to be completely charged beforehand. Arrangements should be made to ensure that those who are working from home or using electrical equipment are not impacted by disruptions. The use of water pumps and other vital appliances should also be done in advance of the cut, if possible.

Chennai Power Cut Today June 18: If Case Of Delay, Who To Reach Out?

TANGEDCO has guaranteed that power would be back on by 2:00 PM or earlier if maintenance work is completed earlier. Should there be any delay or fault locally, the consumer may reach out to their local electricity board helpline for help. The utility has again stressed that these outages are temporary and are required to improve the power infrastructure in Chennai and make it easier for electricity supplies to be provided during periods of demand.

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