Chennai Rain Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Downpour – Are Schools Closed Today?

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Tamil Nadu's coastal districts are set to experience continuous heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal persists, bringing significant weather changes to the region

Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts are set to experience continuous heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal persists, bringing significant weather changes to the region. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this system is expected to intensify the downpour, particularly in the central and southern parts of the state. The rainfall is forecasted to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for isolated areas to see extremely heavy showers. This weather system has already begun affecting the coastal districts, and it is anticipated that the intensity of the rainfall will increase as it moves closer to the state’s shoreline.

Widespread Rainfall Foreseen Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

IMD has now intensified the yellow alert covering heavy rainfalls over 17 districts, and with its latest forecast issued, it has warned that as many as 25 districts would witness very heavy showers by November 15. Heavy rainfalls exceeding 7 cm are likely to be witnessed at the isolated places within these districts during November 13-16. Besides that, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds, either at 55 kmph or more, are likely over several districts.

Heavy Rains Strike Chennai and Its Neighboring Localities

It continued raining in Chennai the entire night. Adyar, Meenambakkam, and Nandanam received 6 cm overnight. Wednesday was expected to be isolated heavy rainfall in a few places with conditions likely to ease out on Thursday. In view of this precautionary measure, schools were shut down in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts.

Preps by Government for Heavy Downpour

Given the heavy rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government declared holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin clarified that the government has already made necessary arrangements to deal with the fallout of the rains. “We have stepped up the number of motor pumps and volunteers considering the fallout of rains in October,” Stalin said. “With 1194 motor pumps and 152 super sucker machines, the state is completely equipped for the rains.”

Outlook for Coastal Areas

The rain will be much intensified along the coastal regions, from Chennai to Ramanathapuram, as the rainfall spread would cover the adjacent areas by Thursday. The IMD has issued caution in the affected areas.

