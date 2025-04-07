Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s Annamalai

At SRM University, Seeman praised PM Modi for promoting Tamil, shared stage with Annamalai, and denied rumours of NDA alliance or meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman.

In an unexpected political moment, Tamil Nadu’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman and BJP state president K Annamalai shared the stage at SRM University during a speech contest titled “Sol Tamila Sol”. Their appearance together and the emotional praise by Seeman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stirred fresh political conversations ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“இன்றைய சீமான் பேச்சில் மிக முக்கியமாக கவனிக்க வேண்டிய பகுதிகள்” ✳️தமிழகத்தில் பாஜக என்ற ஒரு கட்சி இருக்கிறது அது வளர்கிறது என்று தன்னுடைய செயல்களால் நிகழ்த்தி காட்டியவர் என் அன்பு இளவல் அண்ணாமலை Advertisement · Scroll to continue ✳️தமிழின் பெருமையை உலகம் முழுவதும் உயர்த்தி பிடிக்கிறார் பிரதமர் மோடி ✳️ ஜியு… pic.twitter.com/pIwcuf0Ef8 — Bagavath Pratheep (@Bagavathprathee) April 7, 2025

Speaking to the student audience, Seeman lauded Prime Minister Modi for his efforts to showcase Tamil’s antiquity globally. “The Prime Minister of this country, the respectable sir Narendra Modi, travels the world and says Tamil is the first language,” Seeman said with emotion. “People across the world are keen to learn Tamil. I am not saying this; the Prime Minister is,” he added.

Seeman also emphasized the importance of the mother tongue. “Even if you give a thousand food donations, it means nothing if your mother is starving. Likewise, learning many languages without knowing your mother tongue is ignorance,” he said.

He contrasted Tamil’s heritage with English, claiming Tamil predates English by over a millennium. “Tamil grammar, like Tolkappiyam, existed 500 years before Christ. English came 500 years after Christ. What do you have that we don’t?” he remarked, even noting how English borrowed from Tamil: “My ‘Panju’ is your ‘Spanju’, ‘Navai’ becomes ‘Navy’, and ‘Kalacharam’ becomes ‘Kulsar’,” he said, reinforcing Tamil’s rich linguistic contributions.

The event also drew attention for the rare sight of ideological opposites Annamalai and Seeman shaking hands and sitting side by side. Annamalai, during his speech, called Seeman a “commander on the battlefield,” recognizing his strong stand on Tamil identity. “I see Tamil in nationalism. Seeman sees nationalism in Tamil,” Annamalai observed.

Their cordial appearance has gone viral online. One user posted, “Interesting, NTK chief Seeman and Annamalai Anna together! Seeman seems more genuine than many others.” Another commented, “Something’s cooking? Yesterday Nirmala Sitharaman was at the same SRM University. Today, it’s Seeman and Annamalai. What’s going on?”

Amid the buzz, some speculated whether Seeman had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai. Clarifying the situation, Seeman firmly denied such claims. Speaking to The Commune, he stated, “I was attending a wedding reception at a private hotel in Guindy. I didn’t even know the Finance Minister was there, and I didn’t meet her. There was no secret meeting.”

Further addressing rumours of an alliance with AIADMK or BJP, Seeman made his position clear: “Some people think NTK should ally with AIADMK to challenge the DMK. But if we join hands with any big party, we’ll lose our identity. We want to preserve our principles and stand alone for Tamil Nadu’s progress.”

As the video of Seeman and Annamalai together continues to circulate, the speculation about potential political shifts ahead of the 2026 polls remains intense. Whether this interaction signals a new alliance or remains a one-off gesture of mutual respect is yet to be seen.

