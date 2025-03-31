Chennai To Build Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Gig Workers To Enhance Road Safety

Chennai to build air-conditioned rest areas for gig workers to improve road safety, hygiene, and security, encouraging more women to join the delivery workforce.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to introduce air-conditioned rest areas for gig workers involved in food and e-commerce deliveries. The initiative aims to enhance road safety and provide essential facilities to workers, especially women, who often lack safe waiting spaces during work hours.

Inspired by Dubai’s Model

According to The Hindu, the project draws inspiration from Dubai’s rest area model, where designated spaces have been set up for delivery workers. The proposed rest areas in Chennai will be built in key locations such as Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore, and T. Nagar.

A senior official stated that GCC engineers are designing these facilities with a focus on gig workers’ needs, including:

Toilets and hygiene facilities, especially benefiting women workers

Comfortable seating areas for rest

Designated parking spaces to improve road safety

Charging stations and storage spaces for workers to secure their belongings

Safety and Convenience for Gig Workers

Currently, gig workers gather in large numbers along major roads such as Anna Salai, Anna Nagar Second Avenue, Khadar Nawaz Khan Road, Uttamar Gandhi Salai, and Royapettah High Road to await delivery orders. These roadside gatherings often lead to traffic congestion and safety concerns, particularly during monsoon and summer months.

Workers also face frequent theft incidents while waiting on the streets. The new rest areas will help address this issue by providing secure spots to store belongings and charge mobile phones.

Encouraging Women in Gig Economy

At present, only 10% of the delivery workforce comprises women. Officials believe that creating safer and more hygienic rest spaces will encourage more women to join food and e-commerce delivery services in Chennai.

Challenges in Implementation

The GCC is currently working to identify suitable locations for these rest areas. However, finding space in congested areas like Khadar Nawaz Khan Road is expected to be a challenge.

Workers have suggested that a 600 sq. ft. facility in each locality would be sufficient, as they typically wait less than 10 minutes between deliveries.

Boosting Road Safety and Traffic Compliance

Officials believe that these facilities will improve road safety, help workers comply with traffic rules, and contribute to better customer service by ensuring that delivery workers are well-rested and organized.

With gig workers assembling near Bilal Hotel on Anna Salai, Express Avenue, GN Chetty Road, Anna Nagar Roundtana, and Khadar Nawaz Khan Road until 3 a.m., these rest spots will provide much-needed relief. Many workers resume early morning shifts by 6 a.m., especially in vegetarian restaurants, making 24/7 rest areas a crucial necessity.

The GCC’s initiative is expected to transform Chennai’s gig economy, making it safer and more structured for delivery workers while addressing key infrastructure and traffic concerns in the city.

